Text-to-Speech Growth Statistics, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Text-to-Speech Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Text-to-speech is a variety of services that comprehends natural language and creates audio output full of cadence and intonation. Text-to-speech is used to convert the written content of any mobile apps, online documents, e-books, website, and e-learning tools to audio output. The increasing government expenditure on education of differently-abled students, the rising number of people with different learning disabilities, coupled with surging adoption of various handheld devices like smartphones are the chief driving factors for the global market growth.

For instance, according to Statista, there were nearly 6,259 million smartphone subscriptions were accounted for globally. Also, the amount is anticipated to grow to 7,690 million smartphone subscriptions by 2027. Consequentially, rapid penetration of smartphones is likely to fuel the demand for text-to-speech, which, in turn, impels the market growth around the world. However, the creation of a generic acoustic database that includes language variations and complexity in generating prosody and pronunciation of naturally occurring speech impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, seamless communication between human beings and robots and a rising inclination toward cloud-based deployment mode are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Nuance Communication, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google, Inc.

Sensory Inc.

Amazon.Com, Inc.

LumenVox LLC

Acapela Group

Nextup Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Nexmo Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software/Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud based

On-Premise

By Type:

Non-neural

Neural and Custom

By Vertical:

Consumer

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Retail

Enterprise

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

