Structured Cabling Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Opportunity, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Structured Cabling Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Structured Cabling Market is valued approximately USD 11.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5 % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Structured cabling is a type of electrical wire infrastructure that consists of standardized smaller electrical units. It also has the flexibility to accept additions and modifications, increases system availability, and offers resilience for the cabling system, in addition to providing predictable performance.

The rise in trend of data center convergence penetrating IT infrastructure, increasing development of smart cities, bulging communication infrastructure, etc. are some of the factors which has led the adoption of Structured Cabling across the forecast period. For Instance: As per the Cisco Worldwide Cloud Index research, global cloud data centre traffic reached at 19.5 zettabytes (ZB) annually in year 2021, a 6 ZB per year growth from 2016. Cloud data centre traffic accounts for 95% of all data centre traffic in 2021, while cloud data centres process 94% of workloads and computing instances in the same year. According to the survey, the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) would inevitably lead to increased traffic. Also, with the splurging growth of LED lighting systems, and Transition from analog to IP-based video surveillance systems, the market is likely to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the forecasted period However, poor EMC impedance tolerance of UTP cabling is likely to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Legrand

Nexans

Panduit Corp.

Belden Inc.

R&M

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric

The Siemon Company

Certainly, here are eight key trends in the Structured Cabling market:

Growth of 5G and IoT: The deployment of 5G networks and the proliferation of IoT devices are driving the demand for robust and high-speed structured cabling solutions to handle increased data traffic.

Fiber Optic Dominance: Fiber optic cabling is gaining prominence due to its ability to support high bandwidth, low latency, and long-distance data transmission.

Data Center Expansion: The expansion of data centers, driven by cloud computing and increased data storage needs, is leading to the installation of advanced structured cabling systems for high-performance networking.

PoE (Power over Ethernet): The adoption of PoE technology is growing, allowing both power and data to be transmitted over the same cabling, simplifying installations for devices like IP cameras and VoIP phones.

Remote Work Infrastructure: The rise in remote work arrangements is increasing the demand for structured cabling solutions that support reliable and secure remote access to corporate networks.

Energy Efficiency: The emphasis on energy-efficient cabling systems, such as low-power switches and LED lighting, is gaining importance to reduce power consumption in buildings.

Smart Buildings and IoT Integration: Structured cabling is central to the development of smart buildings, supporting IoT integration for building automation, security, and energy management.

Compliance and Standards: Adherence to cabling standards and regulations is becoming more critical, ensuring reliable and consistent network performance and data security.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution Type:

Products

Service

Software

By Cable Type:

Category 5E

Category 6

Category 6A

Others

By Vertical:

IT & Telecommunications

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

