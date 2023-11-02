Smart Irrigation Market Size, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Report, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Smart Irrigation Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Smart Irrigation Market is valued at approximately USD $$million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Smart irrigation is a method of combining emerging technologies that are chiefly adopted for precision agriculture. These smart irrigation systems help in monitoring soil status, weather, and plant water use for inevitably adjusting to the watering schedule by using controllers, sensors, and meters. These systems are gaining huge traction across the agriculture, golf course, and residential sectors.

The rising number of government initiatives for encouraging water conservation, the growth of smart cities, and the increasing need for efficient irrigation systems are primary factors that are fostering the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in March 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the introduction of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The aim of this initiative is to collect and conserve rainwater covering the pre-monsoon and monsoon periods across urban and rural areas in the country. Thus, the rising focus on water conservation activity is positively influencing the market growth. However, high initial investments and limited technical knowledge and skills among farmers and connectivity issues associated with the implementation of smart irrigation solutions in rural areas impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing demand for 5G network for remote monitoring and high integration of smartphones with wireless irrigation controllers are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

HydroPoint Data Systems

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc.

Weathermatic

Banyan Water Inc.

Calsense

Skydrop

Certainly, here are eight key trends in the Smart Irrigation market:

The integration of IoT devices and sensors in irrigation systems is on the rise, enabling real-time monitoring of soil moisture, weather conditions, and plant health. Data Analytics and AI: Smart irrigation systems are incorporating data analytics and artificial intelligence to optimize water usage, reduce wastage, and improve crop yields.

Systems are increasingly using real-time weather data to adjust irrigation schedules, conserving water and ensuring efficient irrigation. Mobile Apps and Remote Control: The development of mobile applications allows farmers and landowners to remotely control and monitor irrigation systems, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

Drip irrigation and precision farming practices are gaining traction, promoting water conservation and the efficient use of resources. Sustainability and Water Management: Smart irrigation is contributing to sustainable agriculture by reducing water consumption, minimizing runoff, and protecting water resources.

Increasing government focus on sustainable agriculture and water management is driving the adoption of smart irrigation practices through incentives and regulations. Market Expansion to Emerging Regions: Smart irrigation is expanding into emerging agricultural regions, addressing the growing need for efficient water management in these areas.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

Meters

Others

By System Type

Weather-based

Sensor-based

By Application

Agriculture

Golf Course

Residential

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

