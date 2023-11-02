Activated Carbon Market Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean has just published an updated analysis of The Global Activated Carbon Market. This comprehensive report merges data and insights from various reliable sources, offering valuable insights for businesses seeking a deeper understanding of the market’s current status. Furthermore, this research conducts an in-depth examination of market dynamics, exploring revenue and volume fluctuations within the industry. It delves into the influential factors, limitations, and the market’s extensive reach across multiple sectors.

Activated Carbon Market: Information by Type (Powder Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon), Application (Water Purification, Air Purification, Food & Beverage, Industrial Chemicals, Automotive, Metal Extraction), Region – Global Forecast till 2023

The global activated carbon market is anticipated to enroll a solid CAGR of 8.14% to reach USD 7,032.5 million by 2023 end. Activated carbon is a carbonaceous material with a very created permeable structure and an enormous inner surface zone. It is for the most part made out of carbon (around 85- 90%) and different components relying upon the crude materials utilized and the preparing strategy.

What is the Activated Carbon?

The activated carbon market is a critical component of various industries, ranging from water and air purification to gas and liquid phase filtration, as well as pharmaceuticals and automotive. Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is a highly porous form of carbon with a large surface area, making it an effective adsorbent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds.

One of the primary drivers of the activated carbon market is the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and air and water quality. Governments and industries worldwide are implementing stricter regulations to control pollution and ensure clean air and water, spurring the demand for activated carbon-based solutions. The water treatment segment is particularly significant, with activated carbon used to remove impurities and contaminants in municipal water treatment, as well as in the treatment of industrial wastewater.

The pharmaceutical and medical sectors also play a pivotal role in the activated carbon market, where it is used in the purification of drugs and the treatment of various medical conditions. The automotive industry utilizes activated carbon in emissions control systems to reduce harmful gases released from vehicles, contributing to cleaner air and compliance with stringent emission standards.

Furthermore, the growing awareness of the need for safe drinking water and clean air, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to drive market growth. The industrial sector, including chemical processing and food and beverage industries, is also a significant consumer of activated carbon for various purification and filtration applications.

However, the activated carbon market faces challenges, including the rising cost of feedstock materials and competition from alternative adsorbents and treatment technologies. Innovations in manufacturing processes and the development of sustainable sourcing methods will be crucial for the industry’s long-term sustainability.

Major Players DESOTEC Activated Carbon (Belgium), Oxbow Activated Carbon (US), Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH (Germany), Prominent Systems, Inc. (US), and Lenntech BV (the Netherlands), Cabot Corporation (US), Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd (Sri Lanka), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Donau Carbon GmbH (Germany), among others.

Scope of the Report:

