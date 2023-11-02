Automotive Plastics Market Size, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean has just published an updated analysis of The Global Automotive Plastics Market. This comprehensive report merges data and insights from various reliable sources, offering valuable insights for businesses seeking a deeper understanding of the market’s current status. Furthermore, this research conducts an in-depth examination of market dynamics, exploring revenue and volume fluctuations within the industry. It delves into the influential factors, limitations, and the market’s extensive reach across multiple sectors.

Automotive Plastics Market: By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, PVC, Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS), Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polymethyl Methacrylate and Others), By Application (Interior, Exterior, Under the hood, Powertrain, Drivetrain, Instruments Panel, Electronics, Others), and By Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

The rise of polyamide, polycarbonate, thermoplastics, and polyacetal encouraged a few groundbreaking changes in the part. What’s more, presentation of compounds and different other inventive polymer mixes is enabling carmakers to create car plans that are prepared for what’s to come. Automotive plastics have been the go-to material for beating probably the most basic difficulties in present-day car fabricating. Fast extension of the automotive business in developing markets has revealed new development roads for market players. The market is expected to reach the CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

What is the Automotive Plastics?

The automotive plastics market is a critical sector within the broader automotive industry, playing a significant role in the design, production, and performance of modern vehicles. This market encompasses the manufacturing and application of plastic materials and components in the automotive sector, with a focus on improving fuel efficiency, safety, and overall vehicle performance. A deep analysis of the automotive plastics market reveals several key trends and factors that are shaping its growth.

One of the primary drivers of the automotive plastics market is the increasing demand for lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Plastic components, such as carbon fiber-reinforced composites, are being used to replace traditional metal parts in vehicle construction. This trend is driven by strict government regulations on emissions and a growing consumer preference for more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Additionally, the automotive plastics market is experiencing growth due to advancements in plastic technology. Manufacturers are developing high-performance plastics that are both durable and lightweight, making them suitable for various applications, including interior and exterior components, under-the-hood parts, and safety features. These innovations are leading to improved vehicle design, safety, and overall performance.

Furthermore, electric and autonomous vehicles are driving the need for new types of plastics in the automotive industry. These vehicles require specialized components to accommodate advanced technologies, and plastics play a crucial role in meeting these demands. For instance, lightweight and electrically insulating plastics are essential for the development of electric vehicles, and advanced sensor housings and protective materials are needed for autonomous vehicles.

The automotive plastics market is also influenced by global trends, such as urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and increased vehicle electrification. As urban populations grow, there is a greater emphasis on reducing emissions and improving air quality, which has led to a surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles. This, in turn, has a significant impact on the demand for automotive plastics, as lightweight materials and advanced designs are needed to support the unique requirements of electric and hybrid drivetrains.

Major Players Covestro AG, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LANXESS, SABIC, and Koninklijke DSM NV, TEIJIN LIMITED, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, DowDuPont, among others are some of the major players in the Global Automotive Plastics Market.

