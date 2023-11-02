Medical Nutrition Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean has just published an updated analysis of The Global Medical Nutrition Market. This comprehensive report merges data and insights from various reliable sources, offering valuable insights for businesses seeking a deeper understanding of the market’s current status. Furthermore, this research conducts an in-depth examination of market dynamics, exploring revenue and volume fluctuations within the industry. It delves into the influential factors, limitations, and the market’s extensive reach across multiple sectors.

Medical nutrition is a therapeutic configuration which is developed to fulfill the nutritional requirement of the patient. The increasing incidences of diseases requiring additional nutrients and increased awareness among the population about the benefits of medicated foods and beverages drive the growth of the global medical nutrition market.

The global medical nutrition market is expected to reach a market value of USD 52,395.3 million by 2023 from USD 41,014.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 35.4% share, followed by Europe with a share of 30.0%. The market growth in the Americas is attributed to the increase in a geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases.

What is the Medical Nutrition?

The medical nutrition market is a rapidly growing segment within the broader healthcare industry that focuses on specialized nutritional products and dietary interventions designed to address specific medical conditions or nutritional deficiencies. This market encompasses a wide range of products and services, including enteral and parenteral nutrition, dietary supplements, and medical foods. Medical nutrition plays a crucial role in managing various health conditions, such as malnutrition, diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, and cancer-related cachexia, among others.

The market’s growth is driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and age-related conditions, along with the rising awareness of the importance of nutrition in disease management, has spurred demand for medical nutrition products. Additionally, the aging global population is a significant driver, as elderly individuals often require specialized nutrition to meet their unique dietary needs. The healthcare system’s focus on cost-effective treatments has also led to a greater emphasis on preventive care and nutritional interventions, further fueling the growth of the medical nutrition market.

Key players in the industry include pharmaceutical companies, food manufacturers, and specialized medical nutrition companies. These companies develop and market a wide range of products, from liquid nutrition formulas to disease-specific dietary supplements. Regulatory bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) closely oversee the medical nutrition market to ensure product safety and efficacy. As the industry continues to evolve, we can expect to see increased research and development efforts to create innovative, science-based nutrition solutions for various medical conditions, further expanding the market’s potential.

Major Players Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Nestle, Danone Nutricia, NeoMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nutricia, and Baxter International, Inc.

