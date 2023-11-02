Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS Market Share, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Size, Forecast by 2032

The Report Ocean-published Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market report provides an extensive analysis of the products and services industry. It examines both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report is a valuable resource for businesses looking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

The research study has placed a strong focus on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a critical parameter in the industry. The study uses 2022 as the base year, with market data from 2017 to 2022 considered as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying relevant trends, the study projects future aspects of the market. The precise and analytical use of this historical data is of significant importance in calculating the market’s forecast value.

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market was valued at USD 35.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 148 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The increasing demand for advanced sensing systems in automobiles to prevent road accidents is expected to drive the global advanced driver assistance system market in the upcoming years.

Key market players included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aptiv

ZF Friedrichshafen

Texas Instruments

Magna International

TRW Automotive

Aisin Seiki Co

Delphi

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductor Inc

Mobileye

Harman International

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo

Samsung

The objective of the study is to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Additionally, the report provides detailed information about crucial aspects such as driving factors and challenges that will define the future growth of the market. Furthermore, the report also includes information on available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The market’s detailed segments and sub-segments are explained below:

By System Type:

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

By Sensor Type:

Image Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

LiDAR

Radar Sensors

Infrared (IR) Sensors

Laser Sensors

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Moreover, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030

The target audience for the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market in this market study includes:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the primary market trends and forces driving change? Who are the prominent market participants, and how do they occupy the market space? What characterizes the competitive environment within the market? What significant factors propel or impede market progress? Where do potential growth avenues lie within the market? How do regional and local market conditions and consumer preferences shape the landscape? What is the market’s scale and projected growth across various regions and nations? How do government regulations and policies influence the market’s trajectory?

