India Credit Card Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues By 2032

Credit card is one of the earliest modes of cashless transaction that allows cardholders to borrow funds to pay for goods and services from merchants that accept card payments. The credit limit is determined based on customers credit score, history, and income. The credit card market is smaller than that of the debit card. Commercial banks in India such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank Limited, and ICICI Bank Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, as well as international firms such as American Express and City Bank are the major players in the market.

The total value of credit card transactions is expected to reach INR 51.72 Trn by FY 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 39.22% during the FY 2022 to FY 2027 period The volume of credit card transactions is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~26.43% during the forecast period. In FY 2021, a significant increase in the value of credit card transactions was witnessed. This rise was the result of a surge in the number of transactions per credit card and cardholders. The banking system reported over 1.2 million new credit card additions in November 2021.

The market can be segmented based on type of lenders. It is dominated by private banks, which have ~70% share in total credit card balances. The share of cards issued by private banks slowed down during the first two quarters of FY 2021. It showed a sharp growth during the last two quarters of FY 2021 and in the second and third quarter of FY 2022. It is expected to continue developing in the next few years. The share of new card originations of private banks increased in the third and fourth quarter of FY 2021, as compared to the same quarters of FY 2020.

In the wake of the pandemic, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) encouraged customers and providers of emergency services to adopt digital payment systems, ensuring the safety of contactless transactions. As a result, transactions increased to some extent. However, reduced international travel due to restrictions imposed during the 2020  2021 period negatively impacted credit card usage during that time. Revenue levers are likely to be hard to pull as several customers are unwilling to use credit cards frequently. Therefore, various cost management strategies need to be adopted by issuers to attract customers and attain a competitive and robust future for the credit cards market.

Key Highlights from the India Credit Card Market Report:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the India Credit Card Market Industry – In this section, the report provides an overview of the India Credit Card market, including its scope, key players, and market trends.

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on the India Credit Card Market – An analysis of the economic factors influencing the India Credit Card market, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Chapter 3: Market Competition among Industry Producers – This chapter delves into the competitive landscape of the India Credit Card market, highlighting key players, their strategies, and market share.

Chapter 4: Productions, Revenue, and Value by Region – A breakdown of production, revenue, and value of the India Credit Card market across different regions, offering insights into regional dynamics.

Chapter 5: Supplies, Consumption, Export, and Import Analysis – Examining supply and demand factors in the India Credit Card market, including production, consumption, and trade data on a geographical basis.

Chapter 6: Price Trend and Product Type Analysis – Analyzing the price trends of different product types within the India Credit Card market and their impact on market dynamics.

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application – Exploring the India Credit Card market based on its applications, highlighting key areas of growth and opportunities.

Chapter 8: Pricing Analysis in the India Credit Card Market – An in-depth look at pricing strategies employed in the India Credit Card market, factors affecting pricing decisions, and their implications.

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers – Examining the supply chain dynamics, sourcing strategies, and relationships with downstream buyers in the India Credit Card market.

Chapter 10: Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders – Insights into the strategies and key policies adopted by distributors, suppliers, and traders in the India Credit Card market.

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors – Analyzing the marketing strategies employed by key vendors in the India Credit Card market to promote their products and capture market share.

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Effect Factors – Exploring the factors that impact the India Credit Card market, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and socio-economic trends.

Chapter 13: India Credit Card Market Forecast – This section provides a forecast for the future of the India Credit Card market, based on current trends and potential developments.

For a more comprehensive understanding, the report also offers chapter-by-chapter analysis and region-specific reports for North America, Europe, Asia, and more.

