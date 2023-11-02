Paints and Coating Market Overview by Rising Demands and Scope 2023 to 2032

The Global Paints and Coating Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers a comprehensive analysis of the products and services industry, exploring both historical trends and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable resource for businesses aiming to craft effective strategies for the coming years, providing insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

The research study places a significant emphasis on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a critical parameter within the industry. The study utilizes 2022 as its base year, with market data from 2017 to 2022 considered as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying relevant trends, the study projects future aspects of the market. The precise and analytical use of this historical data plays a pivotal role in determining the market’s forecast value.

The global paints and coating market size was valued at USD 153.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 206.5 Billion by 2030, with a growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The market’s growth is attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization in both developed and developing countries, as well as the increasing demand for industrial coatings worldwide.

Key market players featured in this report include:

Jotun Group Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd PPG Industries BASF SE RPM International Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. Tikkurila Oyj Hempel A/S Asian Paints Ltd Berger Paints Ltd. The Sherwin-Williams Company Evonik Industries AG Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd

The objective of this study is to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the next eight years. The report is designed to encompass both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report provides detailed information on crucial factors and challenges that will shape the market’s future growth. Additionally, the report includes opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report breaks down the market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By Technology

Waterborne

Solvent-borne

Powder

Others

By Type

Alkyd

Acrylic

Polyester

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

By End-Use Industry

Architectural

Industrial

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030

