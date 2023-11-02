Taiwanese director Chen Wei-ling dies from cancer at age 48

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five-time Golden Bell Award-winning director Chen Wei-ling (陳慧翎) died on Wednesday (Nov. 1) at the age of 48 after a 10-year battle with cancer.

Chen passed away on Wednesday afternoon in Taipei City's Wanfang Hospital, according to UDN. Last year, Chen completed the Netflix drama "Mom, Don't Do That!" for which she has been reportedly nominated for another Golden Bell Award.

The show's producer Chou Chuan-kang (周銓剛) also confirmed the news of Chen's passing and said she had been in and out of hospital rooms and intensive care units over the past few months. Chou said Chen's mother, family, and friends all bid farewell to her after she had passed away peacefully.

Chen was a screenwriter and director who won five Golden Bell Awards, including three for "Talking With Your Boyfriend's Ex-Girlfriend" in 2008, one for "Year of the Rain" in 2010, and most recently in 2019 for "Child of the Cat."

However, in 2013, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and has undergone various treatments since. Despite dealing with cancer, chemotherapy, and hair loss, Chen completed multiple dramas, with "Mom, Don't Do That!" being her final work.

Concerning her outlook on life, Chen said, "It's about living in the moment." She also wrote that being strong is not something people are born with, but something that can be built up step by step over time.

"Because I've been in hell. Sometimes I climb fast, sometimes I crawl. My physical condition is beyond my control. Even when pain makes you roll in bed, one is capable of being able to maintain mindfulness through deep breathing and meditation. I'm just a regular human being."