Taiwan tracks 13 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/02 10:02
Chinese H-6 bomber. (MND photo)

Chinese H-6 bomber. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 13 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 1) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 2).

Five of the 13 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Four Xian H-6 bombers and one CH-4 reconnaissance drone were spotted in the southwest corner of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight paths of five out of 13 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
