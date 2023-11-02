Japan lawmaker touts close Taiwan-Japan ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council Chair Furuya Keiji emphasized the strong bonds between Japan and Taiwan while delivering a report on the council’s visit to Taiwan in October.

Furuya led a 42-member delegation to attend Taiwan’s Double Ten Day celebrations on (Oct. 10). During their visit, Furuya met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as well as Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Kuomintang presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People's Party presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), per CNA. Furuya said all three candidates had trust in Japan and expressed their commitment to friendly relations with Japan.

He underscored the importance of democratic elections and said he hopes the 2024 election will demonstrate Taiwan’s democratic maturity.

With regard to Japan’s response if Taiwan were to be involved in a conflict, Furuya said if Taiwan has an emergency, then Japan also has an emergency, and so does the U.S.-Japan alliance and the world. However, preventing such an issue from arising should be the priority, he said. To achieve this goal, countries sharing universal values must cooperate to contain China effectively, the chair added.

Furuya last traveled to Taiwan in July, where he affirmed that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait would contribute to peace and stability in East Asia.