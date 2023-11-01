Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) pays tribute to the Community Care sector

Three satellite events held across Singapore to commemorate Community Care Day 2023

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 November 2023 - The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) is pleased to commemorate Community Care Day with a series of events aimed at showing appreciation and raising awareness of Community Care staff and the sector. This marks the fifth year that AIC has dedicated 1 November to honour the tireless efforts and dedication of Community Care staff who work diligently to enable seniors to live well and age gracefully in the community.Community Care Day 2023 kicks off with celebrations at St. John's-St. Margaret's Nursing Home in Dover, with Mdm Rahayu Mahzam, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Health (MOH) as the Guest-of-Honour.Two other similar events are held concurrently at St Luke's ElderCare in Ang Mo Kio and Vanguard Tampines Care Home, where neighbouring Community Care organisations will join them to celebrate the passion and dedication of staff in caring for seniors and their well-being.AIC has also galvanised nearly 60 staff as volunteers who will engage, interact, and bond with seniors at the three locations.AIC recognises that celebrating Community Care Day would not be possible without the strength and commitment of all staff. Since 2017, MOH and AIC have been working with the sector to build their manpower capabilities and providing study opportunities for upskilling through the Community Care Manpower Development Awards, with over 800 awards granted to date.Additionally, the commitment of more than $290 million to raise salaries of Community Care staff in 2022 and 2023 via MOH's Community Care Salary Enhancement exercise, reflects efforts to put in place competitive compensation, rewards, and recognition for all staff.AIC's Chief Executive Officer Tan Kwang Cheak said, "Our commitment in enhancing capability building of the Community Care workforce signifies our dedication in making Singapore a great place to live and age well for seniors. We also want to give our heartfelt gratitude to all staff for their passion in delivering quality care to seniors, to empower and enable them to age in place."To show appreciation to all Community Care staff, AIC has curated a special booklet in partnership with businesses and corporate partners, offering vouchers that provide staff with exclusive offers and discounts to enjoy across Singapore.One of the key objectives of this year's Community Care Day is to highlight the critical role of Community Care staff in caring and empowering seniors. AIC will showcase diverse jobs and career paths within the sector through various social media channels, shedding light on the tireless work of those who provide professional care to seniors.The public may view these videos on AIC's social media pages on Instagram (@aic_Singapore), TikTok (@aicsingapore) or Facebook (@aic.sg).Hashtag: #CelebratingCommCare #communitycareday

About the Agency for Integrated Care

The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) aims to create a vibrant care community for people to live well and age gracefully. AIC coordinates and supports efforts in integrating care to achieve the best care outcomes for our clients. We reach out to caregivers and seniors with information on staying active and ageing well, and connect people to services they need. We support stakeholders in their efforts to raise the quality of care, and also work with health and social care partners to provide services for the ageing population. Our work in the community brings care services and information closer to those in need. For more about us, please visit https://www.aic.sg.

