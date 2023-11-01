Taiwan experts call for wildlife monitoring after pangolin death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Animal rights groups want improved monitoring of wildlife following the death of a rare pangolin in Tainan City’s Longqi District, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 1).

Local bamboo artist Chen Lien-tung (陳連東) found an injured animal on Oct. 24, per CNA. He alerted experts to help him take care of the pangolin.

The animal returned to health and was released back into the wild on Oct. 30 near the place where Chen had found it. However, he found another injured pangolin nearby.

The latter animal had lost some of its scales and looked extremely weak. While an investigation showed no signs of broken bones, meaning it had not been hit by a car, the animal had been infected, the experts said.

Even though it was moved to the National Pingtung University of Science and Technology, known for its wildlife care expertise, the pangolin still died, the report said. Experts called for cameras to be set up near the animals’ habitat to monitor their lifestyle and obtain a better idea of the risks they are facing.