New Taipei's Christmasland opens on Nov. 17

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei 2023 Christmasland in Banqiao District is officially slated to kick off on Nov. 17.

The New Taipei City Government on Oct. 27 confirmed that the opening date for the 2023 Christmasland festival is Nov. 17 and it will run for 46 consecutive days. This year's theme will revolve around Santa Bear mascot and his friends Robbie Rabbit, Gingerbread Man, Snowman, Chocolate Mouse, and Macaron.

Light displays will be set up at locations such as the New Taipei City Hall Square, the square in front of Banqiao Railway Station, Wanping Park, and Fuzhong Plaza. The creation of a canopy-style Christmas tree that transforms into a matcha Christmas tree cake is particularly notable.



Sweet Christmas Party light zone. (New Taipei City Government image)

It will be surrounded by colorful dessert cakes and layered lighting designs, resembling the decoration of a cake with frosting, creating a "romantic atmosphere" that will fill New Taipei City.

At the press conference for this year's event, Santa Bear and his five friends unveiled information about the series of activities that will be held in the coming weeks and provided details about the themed lighting zones and light corridor installations. These include the City Hall Square's "Sweet Xmas Party" lighting zone, featuring scenes with giant gift box decorations in "Chocolate Mouse's Ode to Joy" and the joyful, playful atmosphere of the "Santa Bear FUN Park."



Sant Bear Fun Park in Sweet Xmas Party light zone. (New Taipei City Government image)

In the Banqiao Railway Station square's "Sweets Town," there will be installations of fondant macarons and whimsical dessert-shaped art installations. In Wanping Park's "Lan Lan Lan Cat Sweet Xmas Party" lighting zone, there will be "joyful and heartwarming" Lan Lan Lan Cat-themed Christmas decorations.

In Fuzhong Plaza's "Gingerbread World" lighting zone, the "only giant gingerbread man in Taiwan" will be featured to create a unique winter Christmas world.



Gingerbread World light district includes largest gingerbread man in Taiwan. (New Taipei City Government images)

Organizers said this year's light corridors will be "even more dazzling and captivating in 2023!" They include the Milky Way Corridor, Ryukyu Star Corridor, Starry Corridor, Golden Waltz Corridor, Wisteria Fairy Corridor, Wish Corridor, Magnificent Corridor, as well as the Angel Blessing Avenue, Star Wish Avenue, Happy Double Tree Avenue, Happy Flower Deer Avenue, and Sweet World.



Sweets Town light district. (New Taipei City Government images)

Dates: Nov. 17, 2023 - Jan. 01, 2024

Locations: New Taipei City Hall Square

Square in front of Banqiao Railway Station

Wanping Park

Fuzhong Plaza

For more information, please visit the official Christmasland website.



(New Taipei City Government image)



(New Taipei City Government image)



(New Taipei City Government image)



Advertisement for 2023 Christmasland. (New Taipei City Government image)