Taiwan News Poll of Polls

This weighted poll of surveys includes those taken over last 15 days

By Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文), Taiwan News, Contributing Columnist
2023/11/02 10:00
(Taiwan News photo)

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Headlines recently have blared about big moves in the polls, but they are only focused on individual polls. This survey removes the noise caused by volatile individual polls and makes clear that overall the race has remained fairly stable in the last few weeks, though independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) has continued to slowly sink in the polls.

The Taiwan News Poll of Polls is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here.
