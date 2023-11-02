TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Headlines recently have blared about big moves in the polls, but they are only focused on individual polls. This survey removes the noise caused by volatile individual polls and makes clear that overall the race has remained fairly stable in the last few weeks, though independent candidate Terry Gou (郭台銘) has continued to slowly sink in the polls.

The Taiwan News Poll of Polls is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here.