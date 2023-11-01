Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan ranks 12th in list of 'Top 20 Richest Countries'

Insider Monkey includes Taiwan on list of richest countries based upon GDP per capita

  297
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/01 17:31
Taiwan ranks 12th in list of 'Top 20 Richest Countries.' (CNA photo)

Taiwan ranks 12th in list of 'Top 20 Richest Countries.' (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Financial website Insider Monkey released its latest ranking of the "20 Richest Countries in the World by GDP Per Capita."

Taiwan ranked 12th on the list with US$73,344 (NT$2.4 million), while Singapore topped the list with US$157,354. Insider Monkey said the evaluation method was based on the per capita GDP data released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and involves the purchasing power parity (PPP) of each country, per China Times.

According to the "Top 20 Richest Countries in the World," the top five countries are: Singapore (US$ 157,354), Luxembourg (US$ 142,490), Qatar (US$124,834), Ireland (US$124,596), and the United Arab Emirates (US$88,221).

Meanwhile, the list of countries ranking from six to 20 includes Switzerland, Norway, the United States, San Marino, Brunei, Denmark, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Iceland, Austria, Andorra, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, and Australia.

Insider Monkey pointed out that although Taiwan is not globally recognized as an independent country, it is still an economic power and plays a vital role in the global consumer electronics supply chain. For example, it noted that TSMC, the world's largest chip foundry, along with other important electronics companies, have headquarters in Taiwan.
Insider Monkey
GDP
per capita GDP
richest countries
purchasing power parity

RELATED ARTICLES

CIER cuts Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023 to 1.38%
CIER cuts Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023 to 1.38%
2023/10/20 16:37
IMF cuts Taiwan 2023 GDP forecast to 0.8%
IMF cuts Taiwan 2023 GDP forecast to 0.8%
2023/10/10 19:53
Taiwan Central Bank cuts 2023 GDP forecast to 1.46%
Taiwan Central Bank cuts 2023 GDP forecast to 1.46%
2023/09/21 17:36
Academia Sinica presents lowest Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023
Academia Sinica presents lowest Taiwan GDP forecast for 2023
2023/07/27 14:00
‘Lei's Real Talk’ on China's actual GDP, Taiwan invasion, PLA princelings' fall
‘Lei's Real Talk’ on China's actual GDP, Taiwan invasion, PLA princelings' fall
2023/07/25 17:29