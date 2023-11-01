Taiwan ranks 12th in list of 'Top 20 Richest Countries'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Financial website Insider Monkey released its latest ranking of the "20 Richest Countries in the World by GDP Per Capita."

Taiwan ranked 12th on the list with US$73,344 (NT$2.4 million), while Singapore topped the list with US$157,354. Insider Monkey said the evaluation method was based on the per capita GDP data released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and involves the purchasing power parity (PPP) of each country, per China Times.

According to the "Top 20 Richest Countries in the World," the top five countries are: Singapore (US$ 157,354), Luxembourg (US$ 142,490), Qatar (US$124,834), Ireland (US$124,596), and the United Arab Emirates (US$88,221).

Meanwhile, the list of countries ranking from six to 20 includes Switzerland, Norway, the United States, San Marino, Brunei, Denmark, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Iceland, Austria, Andorra, Germany, Sweden, Belgium, and Australia.

Insider Monkey pointed out that although Taiwan is not globally recognized as an independent country, it is still an economic power and plays a vital role in the global consumer electronics supply chain. For example, it noted that TSMC, the world's largest chip foundry, along with other important electronics companies, have headquarters in Taiwan.