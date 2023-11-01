Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Foxconn founder submits Taiwan presidential campaign endorsements

Campaign to announce numbers ahead of Thursday noon deadline

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/01 16:53
Terry Gou (right) and Tammy Lai submit boxes filled with campaign endorsements to the Taipei City Election Commission Wednesday. 

Terry Gou (right) and Tammy Lai submit boxes filled with campaign endorsements to the Taipei City Election Commission Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and his running mate Tammy Lai (賴佩霞) submitted endorsements from the public to the Taipei City Election Commission on Wednesday (Nov. 1).

However, because the campaign is still adding signatures, the final number will only be revealed on Thursday’s (Nov. 2) deadline day, UDN reported. As an independent presidential candidate, Gou needs to submit 289,667 valid signatures if he wants to appear on the ballot for the Jan. 13 election.

The tycoon repeatedly said he had already collected at least 300,000 endorsements. During recent days, campaign officials in several parts of the country have been investigated for allegations they bribed members of the public to offer their signatures.

Reporters and photographers were not allowed to interview Gou and Lai inside the election commission offices as they took in the boxes with signatures, per UDN. The election commission will review the validity of the endorsements before allowing candidates to register between Nov. 20-24. The final list of candidates will be announced on Dec. 15.

Most recent opinion polls show the founder of the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer in fourth place behind the candidates of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), and the Kuomintang (KMT). Candidates nominated by political parties did not need to collect endorsements from the public.
2024 presidential elections
Terry Gou
Tammy Lai
Taipei City Election Commission
endorsements
signatures

RELATED ARTICLES

Terry Gou, wife sign presidential campaign endorsement
Terry Gou, wife sign presidential campaign endorsement
2023/10/31 16:28
DPP's Lai Ching-te slips 10% in Taiwan presidential poll
DPP's Lai Ching-te slips 10% in Taiwan presidential poll
2023/10/31 14:43
Facing 'complicated' negotiations with KMT, Ko Wen-je may deal with Terry Gou instead
Facing 'complicated' negotiations with KMT, Ko Wen-je may deal with Terry Gou instead
2023/10/28 22:39
Amid Foxconn probe, China tells Taiwan firms to play positive role in ties
Amid Foxconn probe, China tells Taiwan firms to play positive role in ties
2023/10/25 13:31
Taiwan People’s Party candidate accuses KMT of demanding ‘forced marriage’
Taiwan People’s Party candidate accuses KMT of demanding ‘forced marriage’
2023/10/24 16:34