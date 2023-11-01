Foxconn founder submits Taiwan presidential campaign endorsements

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and his running mate Tammy Lai (賴佩霞) submitted endorsements from the public to the Taipei City Election Commission on Wednesday (Nov. 1).

However, because the campaign is still adding signatures, the final number will only be revealed on Thursday’s (Nov. 2) deadline day, UDN reported. As an independent presidential candidate, Gou needs to submit 289,667 valid signatures if he wants to appear on the ballot for the Jan. 13 election.

The tycoon repeatedly said he had already collected at least 300,000 endorsements. During recent days, campaign officials in several parts of the country have been investigated for allegations they bribed members of the public to offer their signatures.

Reporters and photographers were not allowed to interview Gou and Lai inside the election commission offices as they took in the boxes with signatures, per UDN. The election commission will review the validity of the endorsements before allowing candidates to register between Nov. 20-24. The final list of candidates will be announced on Dec. 15.

Most recent opinion polls show the founder of the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer in fourth place behind the candidates of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), and the Kuomintang (KMT). Candidates nominated by political parties did not need to collect endorsements from the public.