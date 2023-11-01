Police raid Chinese dominos gambling ring in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan police raided a casino operated by a 59-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) who was running an illegal casino specializing in Chinese dominos, or “pai gow“ (天九牌), at 1 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 31).

Chen rotated the location of the casino at private residences every three days to avoid police attention. Gamblers were contacted and informed of a pick-up location at which a car would transport them to the casino, per UDN.

Acting on a tip-off, Tainan police collected evidence and determined the casino's location on Jinhua Road. Later police obtained a court-issued search warrant for the private residence serving as the evening's designated casino.

After police amassed outside the private residence and forced entry, Chen was nabbed along with three guards and 19 gamblers. Items confiscated as evidence included one set of 32 Chinese dominos, one box of dice, a monitor, account books, and NT$80,000 (US$2,460) in cash.

The gamblers will be punished for breaching public security laws. Chen and the three guards employed at the casino will be charged with gambling crimes.

Known to be armed and dangerous, Chen was later taken back to the private residence in Tainan’s southwestern area at 3 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 31). Police recovered a pistol and 12 bullets, along with a modified hand grenade. Chen was then taken to the Tainan District Prosecutor's Office on gambling and firearms charges.