New north-south MRT line proposed for Greater Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei Department of Transit Systems has revived a previously proposed north-south line and extended it to Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall to alleviate congestion expected from the Taipei Dome.

Previously, there was a plan to build a north-south line for Taipei Dome, but New Taipei City decided to divert the line to serve the Zhonghe and Gongguan areas and dubbed it the "Zhonghe Gongguan Line."

However, during a New Taipei City Council meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 31), department head Lee Cheng-an (李政安) said that following discussions between New Taipei and Taipei, the decision was made to extend the line further north to the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall reported CNA.

Lee said the extension to Sun Yat-Sen Memorial will help deal with increased ridership following the opening of Taipei Dome. Lee explained that because the central government wished to ensure the planned route would benefit both Taipei and New Taipei City, it was decided the name would be changed from the "Zhonghe Gongguan Line" to the "Zhonghe Guangfu Line."

During the planning stages of Taipei Dome, the New Taipei Department of Transit Systems had planned an MRT "North-South Line" from Jianan Road Station to Zhonghe's Xiulang Bridge Station to alleviate congestion. This line was also initially considered as part of a circular line, but due to constraints related to budget, ridership, and overall feasibility, the project was shelved.

Lee said the case was sent to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) for review on Monday (Oct. 31). If the review is approved, feasibility studies and comprehensive planning can commence.

The Taipei City Government Department of Rapid Transit Systems (DORTS) supports the extension of the line to Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, said Lee.

If approved the line will run north from Xiulang Bridge to Gongguan, then northeast to Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall. DORTS said the route would be 8 km in length and would have connections to the Wenhu (Brown), Tamsui-Xinyi (Red), and Bannan (Blue) Lines.