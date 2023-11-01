Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising Future Heights Unveiled Exploring Market Size’s Ascending Path

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Mobile advertising refers to type of advertising via mobile (wireless) phones. It is a subset of mobile Marketing, mobile advertising can take place as text ads via SMS, or banner advertisements that appear embedded in a mobile web site. Growing penetration of smartphones and rising numbers of internet users are key drivers for the growth of Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising Market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)-

in 2021, India’s smartphone shipments increased 11% year over year to 169 million units, with Market revenue exceeding USD 38 billion. Also, as per projections India’s smartphone Market revenue would surpass USD 38 billion in 2021, representing a 27% Y0Y increase. Also, as per global database management company Statista- as of 2021, there are 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide which is 59.5 percent of the global population. Among these total, approximately 92.6 percent (4.32 billion) accessed the internet via mobile devices. Furthermore, in Asia Pacific region, China has more than 854 million internet users, and India has approximately 560 million online users. Also, with the increasing number of smartphone users in emerging economies and rising advertising industry, the adoption & demand for Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising is likely to increase the Market growth during the forecast period. However, complexity of Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising and slow penetration from small and medium sized enterprises impedes the growth of the Market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Trends:

Rapid Growth of Mobile Advertising : Mobile advertising is expected to continue its rapid growth, driven by the increasing usage of smartphones and mobile apps, making it a prominent channel for advertisers.

: Mobile advertising is expected to continue its rapid growth, driven by the increasing usage of smartphones and mobile apps, making it a prominent channel for advertisers. Cross-Platform Integration : Advertisers are focusing on seamless cross-platform integration to reach audiences across various devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and desktops, for a more cohesive and effective marketing strategy.

: Advertisers are focusing on seamless cross-platform integration to reach audiences across various devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and desktops, for a more cohesive and effective marketing strategy. Video Content Dominance : Video advertising is gaining prominence in mobile marketing, with short-form video content and live streaming being particularly popular, reflecting changing consumer preferences.

: Video advertising is gaining prominence in mobile marketing, with short-form video content and live streaming being particularly popular, reflecting changing consumer preferences. Personalization and Targeting : Enhanced data analytics and AI-driven technologies are enabling advertisers to create highly personalized and targeted mobile ad campaigns, increasing engagement and conversion rates.

: Enhanced data analytics and AI-driven technologies are enabling advertisers to create highly personalized and targeted mobile ad campaigns, increasing engagement and conversion rates. Ad Blocker Countermeasures : As ad blockers continue to threaten traditional advertising, the industry is innovating with non-intrusive formats and more engaging content to circumvent these challenges.

: As ad blockers continue to threaten traditional advertising, the industry is innovating with non-intrusive formats and more engaging content to circumvent these challenges. Emergence of In-App Advertising : In-app advertising is becoming a preferred choice for marketers, as it offers a captive and engaged audience, making it an attractive space for advertising investments.

: In-app advertising is becoming a preferred choice for marketers, as it offers a captive and engaged audience, making it an attractive space for advertising investments. Shift Toward Native Advertising : Native advertising is gaining ground, as it blends seamlessly with the content, providing a non-disruptive user experience and better brand recognition.

: Native advertising is gaining ground, as it blends seamlessly with the content, providing a non-disruptive user experience and better brand recognition. Privacy and Regulation Concerns: Increasing concerns over data privacy and regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, are shaping the landscape. Advertisers are adapting to stricter compliance requirements and working on transparent data collection and usage practices.

Major Market player included in this report are:

Facebook Inc.,

Google, Inc.,

SAP SE,

Apple, Inc.,

Microsoft Corporation,

Verizon Digital Media Services, Inc.,

Amobee, Inc.

4INFO,

AdColony,

Inmobi.

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Advertisement Type:

Search

Native Social

Display

Video

SMS

Audio

By Platform:

Smartphones

Tablets

Desktops

Smart Televisions

By Enterprise Type:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End Use Industries:

Telecom and IT

Finance & Insurance

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare & Social Assistance

Energy and Utility

Public Administration

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cross-platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

