Native Advertising Rising Prosperity Anticipating Market Size’s Soaring Journey

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Native Advertising Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Some of the examples of native ads are promoted search results and sponsored social media posts. Native or sponsored content ads are meant to be less obtrusive and more relevant than regular display ads. Growing digital advertising spending and rising number of smartphone users are key drivers for the growth of Native Advertising market. For instance, according to The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s “DIGITAL ECONOMY REPORT 2021”- As of 2020, the global digital advertising spending was estimated at around USD 300 billion and accounted for 30% of total media advertising spending and as per projections by the year 2022, the total digital advertising spending would reach to approx. USD 450 billion, would account for around 40% of the total media advertising spending. Also, with the increasing penetration of Internet in emerging markets and changing spending pattern of consumers, the adoption & demand for Native Advertising is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, unfavorable government rules and regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Native Advertising Market Trends:

Rising Popularity of Native Advertising : Native advertising is experiencing a surge in popularity as it seamlessly integrates with content, providing a non-disruptive advertising experience for users.

: Native advertising is experiencing a surge in popularity as it seamlessly integrates with content, providing a non-disruptive advertising experience for users. Diverse Content Formats : The market is witnessing a diversification of native ad formats, including in-feed ads, sponsored content, and product placements, catering to a broader range of industry needs.

: The market is witnessing a diversification of native ad formats, including in-feed ads, sponsored content, and product placements, catering to a broader range of industry needs. Enhanced Personalization : Native ads are becoming more personalized through AI-driven technologies, delivering content that aligns with the user’s interests and behavior, resulting in improved engagement and conversions.

: Native ads are becoming more personalized through AI-driven technologies, delivering content that aligns with the user’s interests and behavior, resulting in improved engagement and conversions. Video Integration : Video content is increasingly being incorporated into native advertising, with short-form videos and interactive video formats gaining prominence for higher user engagement.

: Video content is increasingly being incorporated into native advertising, with short-form videos and interactive video formats gaining prominence for higher user engagement. Increased Mobile Native Advertising : As mobile device usage grows, native ads designed specifically for mobile platforms are on the rise, tapping into a more extensive audience base.

: As mobile device usage grows, native ads designed specifically for mobile platforms are on the rise, tapping into a more extensive audience base. E-commerce Integration : Native advertising is being leveraged by e-commerce platforms to showcase products seamlessly within content, driving direct sales and enhancing user experience.

: Native advertising is being leveraged by e-commerce platforms to showcase products seamlessly within content, driving direct sales and enhancing user experience. Regulatory Compliance : Adhering to evolving data privacy regulations and transparency requirements, such as GDPR and CCPA, is a key trend in native advertising, ensuring user trust and legal compliance.

: Adhering to evolving data privacy regulations and transparency requirements, such as GDPR and CCPA, is a key trend in native advertising, ensuring user trust and legal compliance. Collaboration with Influencers: Collaborations between brands and influencers in the form of native advertising are gaining traction, allowing for authentic and engaging content that resonates with audiences.

Major market player included in this report are:

IAB Playbook Pvt Ltd.

Outbrain, Inc Ltd.

Taboola, Inc Ltd.

Sharethrough, Pvt Ltd.

AdsNative, Pvt Ltd.

TripleLift, Pvt Ltd.

Nativo, Pvt Ltd.

Instinctive, Pvt Ltd.

OneSpot Pvt Ltd.

Livefyre Pvt Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Types:

In Feed Ad Units (Forbes, Yahoo, Facebook, Twitter)

Search Ads (Yahoo, Google, Bing, Ask)

Recommendation Units (Outbrain, Taboola, Disqus, Gravity)

Promoted Listings (Etsy, Amazon, Foursquare, Google)

In-Ad (IAB Standard) – (Appssavvy, Martini Media, EA, Onespot, Federated Media)

Custom / Can’t be Contained (Hearst, Flipboard, Tumblr, Spotify, Pandora)

By Platform:

Closed Platforms

Open Platforms

Hybrid Platforms

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Native Advertising Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

