Virtual Client Computing Ascending Opportunities Market Size’s Path to Greater Heights

Virtual Client Computing Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Virtual Client Computing Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Virtual client computing is a computing model that offers a desktop virtualization solution to overcome the drawbacks of the traditional distributed desktop environment. A server centrally manages a client-based virtual machine, which is then executed on a client device. Growing demand for agile workforce, increase in the demand for improved user productivity and low operating cost has driven the Virtual Client Computing Market.

For Instance: according to 2012 research by the Uptime Institute, decommissioning a single 1U rack server can save USD 500 per year in electricity. VMware discovered that consolidating servers can save up to 80% on energy costs. Also, increasing usage of virtual client computing by the education sector around the world is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Global Virtual Client Computing Market. However, Available alternatives and cost-cutting challenges can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Virtual Client Computing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Presence of major key players and technical advancement in this region is driving the market growth in the North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to rise in adoption of virtual client computing in various call centers and BPOs.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dell Inc.

Citrix System Inc.

Vmare Inc.

Ericom Software Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Nec Corporation

Ncomputing Co. Ltd.

Unidesk Corporation

Virtual Client Computing Market Trends:

Remote Workforce Support : The increasing trend towards remote work is driving the adoption of virtual client computing solutions to enable secure and efficient remote access to corporate resources.

: The increasing trend towards remote work is driving the adoption of virtual client computing solutions to enable secure and efficient remote access to corporate resources. Desktop as a Service (DaaS) Growth : DaaS is gaining traction as a cost-effective and scalable solution, allowing organizations to provide virtual desktops to users, reducing hardware costs and simplifying management.

: DaaS is gaining traction as a cost-effective and scalable solution, allowing organizations to provide virtual desktops to users, reducing hardware costs and simplifying management. Security Enhancements : With the rise in cyber threats, virtual client computing solutions are incorporating advanced security measures, including zero-trust architectures and encryption, to protect data and applications.

: With the rise in cyber threats, virtual client computing solutions are incorporating advanced security measures, including zero-trust architectures and encryption, to protect data and applications. Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Deployments : Many organizations are opting for hybrid and multi-cloud strategies in virtual client computing, offering flexibility, redundancy, and disaster recovery options for virtual desktops.

: Many organizations are opting for hybrid and multi-cloud strategies in virtual client computing, offering flexibility, redundancy, and disaster recovery options for virtual desktops. Edge Computing Integration : Virtual client computing is being integrated with edge computing to reduce latency, making it suitable for real-time applications and enhancing user experiences.

: Virtual client computing is being integrated with edge computing to reduce latency, making it suitable for real-time applications and enhancing user experiences. Artificial Intelligence and Automation : The integration of AI and automation in virtual client computing is improving user experiences by optimizing resource allocation, troubleshooting, and personalizing virtual desktop environments.

: The integration of AI and automation in virtual client computing is improving user experiences by optimizing resource allocation, troubleshooting, and personalizing virtual desktop environments. Compliance and Data Governance : Regulatory compliance and data governance are becoming focal points for virtual client computing, ensuring that sensitive data is handled and stored securely and in accordance with industry standards.

: Regulatory compliance and data governance are becoming focal points for virtual client computing, ensuring that sensitive data is handled and stored securely and in accordance with industry standards. Containerization and Microservices: Virtual client computing solutions are adopting containerization and microservices architecture to enhance scalability and efficiency, allowing organizations to manage desktop environments more effectively.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Virtual User Sessions

Terminal Services

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

By Application:

Public Utilities

IT & Telecom

Education

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

