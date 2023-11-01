Virtual Card Skyward Strategies Anticipating Market Size’s Ascending Trajectory

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Virtual Card Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Virtual Card Market is valued approximately USD 260.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.30% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Virtual Card is a token-like digital payment system that can be used for electronic payments and portable ordering. It is used to improve the transaction by making online purchases safer, less complicated, and more intelligent. Increase in production of smart phones, adoption of advanced technology and rising digital payment platforms have driven the virtual card market. For Instance: According to research published by ACI Worldwide, more than 70.3 billion real-time payment transactions were handled globally in 2020, up 41% over the previous year. Also, Advancement in technology and increasing government initiatives for digital transformation is most likely to boost the overall growth of the Global Virtual Card Market. However, Risk of fraud and cyber-attacks can obstruct the market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Virtual Card Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Increase in adoption of Digital payment method is driving the market growth in the North America. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. The market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to Increase use of smart phones.

Major market player included in this report are:

Vanguard

WEX Inc.

Skrill

Billtrust Inc

Qonto

Marqeta Inc.

Cryptopay

LLC

MineralTree Inc.

Stripe

Virtual Card Market Trends:

Rise of Contactless Payments : The virtual card market is benefiting from the increased adoption of contactless payment methods, especially in the wake of health and safety concerns.

: The virtual card market is benefiting from the increased adoption of contactless payment methods, especially in the wake of health and safety concerns. Expense Management Solutions : Businesses are using virtual cards for expense management, allowing for better control over employee spending, streamlined reporting, and reduced paperwork.

: Businesses are using virtual cards for expense management, allowing for better control over employee spending, streamlined reporting, and reduced paperwork. Enhanced Security Features : Virtual card providers are focusing on enhancing security features, such as tokenization and biometric authentication, to ensure safe and secure transactions.

: Virtual card providers are focusing on enhancing security features, such as tokenization and biometric authentication, to ensure safe and secure transactions. Integration with Corporate Travel : The integration of virtual cards with corporate travel management platforms is simplifying the booking and payment process for business travelers, offering convenience and cost savings.

: The integration of virtual cards with corporate travel management platforms is simplifying the booking and payment process for business travelers, offering convenience and cost savings. Cross-Border Transactions : Virtual cards are gaining popularity for cross-border transactions, providing cost-effective currency conversion and reducing foreign exchange fees.

: Virtual cards are gaining popularity for cross-border transactions, providing cost-effective currency conversion and reducing foreign exchange fees. Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility : Virtual cards are aligning with corporate sustainability goals, reducing the environmental impact associated with physical card production and delivery.

: Virtual cards are aligning with corporate sustainability goals, reducing the environmental impact associated with physical card production and delivery. Regulatory Compliance : Virtual card providers are ensuring compliance with financial regulations and data protection laws, giving businesses confidence in using virtual cards for transactions.

: Virtual card providers are ensuring compliance with financial regulations and data protection laws, giving businesses confidence in using virtual cards for transactions. Customization and Personalization: Virtual card offerings are becoming more customizable, allowing businesses to tailor cards to their specific needs, including branding and spending limits.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

B2B Virtual Card

B2C Remote Payment Virtual Cards

B2C POS Virtual Cards

By End Process:

Consumer Use

Business Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Key target audience are:

Business Owners and Executives:

Market research reports provide valuable insights and data to business owners and executives who are responsible for strategic decision-making.

They use the information to assess market opportunities, develop business strategies, and make informed choices regarding market entry, expansion, product development, and investments.

Marketing and Sales Professionals:

Market research reports help marketing and sales professionals understand customer preferences, market trends, and competitive landscape.

This information assists in developing effective marketing strategies, identifying target audiences, positioning products, and gaining a competitive advantage.

Product Development and Innovation Teams:

Market research reports provide valuable information on emerging trends, consumer needs, and gaps in the market.

Product development and innovation teams rely on these insights to develop new products or improve existing offerings that align with customer demands and market trends.

Investors and Financial Analysts: –

Investors and financial analysts use market research reports to assess the potential returns and risks associated with investments in a particular industry or market.

The reports provide insights into market growth, competitive landscape, key players, and investment opportunities.

Market Researchers and Consultants: –

Market research reports serve as a valuable resource for market researchers and consultants who require comprehensive and up-to-date information on specific industries or markets.

They rely on these reports to gather data, analyze market trends, and provide strategic recommendations to clients.

Government and Regulatory Authorities:

Market research reports can inform government bodies and regulatory authorities about industry trends, market dynamics, and the impact of regulations.

These reports help in formulating policies, assessing market competitiveness, and monitoring market conditions.

Academics and Researchers:

Market research reports provide a rich source of data and analysis for academic researchers studying market dynamics, industry trends, and consumer behavior.

They use these reports to support their research, validate hypotheses, and gain a broader understanding of specific markets.

