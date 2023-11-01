Smart Irrigation Future Elevation Anticipating Market Size’s Soaring Achievements

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Smart Irrigation Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Smart irrigation systems are a combination of novel and innovative technologies that are used in precision agriculture. Smart irrigation uses sensors for historical or real-time data for analyzing the best watering routines and modifying watering schedules to boost competence. These sensors monitor soil conditions, weather, and plant water need to automatically regulate the watering schedule. The increasing number of government initiatives to promote water conservation, the growth of smart cities, and the need for efficient irrigation systems, coupled with the reducing prices of controllers and sensors used in smart irrigation systems are chief driving factors that are surging the global market demand.

For instance, according to the AsianInvestor, in 2021, there are above 500 smart-city projects are ongoing around the world with the technology spending of over USD 100 billion every year. Also, the market opportunity for intelligent cities is anticipated to reach more than USD 3 trillion by 2025. Thereby, the rising number of smart city initiatives is propelling the demand for smart irrigation in agricultural activities, which, in turn, augments the market growth. However, high costs and limited technical knowledge and skills among farmers, and lack of standardization in industry impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, advancements in communication technologies and the advent of 5G network, and the integration of smartphones with wireless irrigation controllers are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Smart Irrigation market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the region being the early adopter of novel technologies, and rising government initiatives to promote water conservation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing investments in the ag-tech sector, the emergence of IoT, and convergence of multiple control functionalities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Irrigation market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries Ltd.

HydroPoint

Manna Irrigation

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc.

Rachio, Inc.

Weathermatic

AquaSpy, Inc.

Rain Machine

Smart Irrigation Market Trends:

Water Conservation : The growing emphasis on water conservation is driving the adoption of smart irrigation systems, which optimize water usage and reduce wastage through precise and automated watering schedules.

IoT and Sensor Technology : The integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and sensor technology in smart irrigation systems is enabling real-time monitoring, remote control, and data-driven decision-making for more efficient irrigation.

Weather-Based Forecasting : Smart irrigation systems are increasingly leveraging weather data and forecasting to adjust watering schedules based on current and predicted weather conditions, reducing over-watering during rainy periods.

Mobile App Control : Mobile apps are becoming a preferred method for controlling and monitoring smart irrigation systems, allowing users to manage their systems remotely and make adjustments on the go.

Drip and Micro-Irrigation : Drip and micro-irrigation methods are gaining popularity within the smart irrigation market for their water-saving capabilities and suitability for various crops and landscapes.

Integration with Environmental Sustainability : Smart irrigation systems are incorporating sustainability features, aligning with environmental and water resource management goals, which is particularly important in regions with water scarcity.

Government Incentives : Many governments and municipalities are offering incentives and rebates to encourage the adoption of smart irrigation systems as part of broader water conservation and efficiency initiatives.

Data Analytics and AI: The use of data analytics and artificial intelligence is increasing in smart irrigation, providing insights into irrigation patterns and optimizing watering schedules based on historical data, improving resource management.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Controllers

(Evapotranspiration) ET-Based

Soil Sensor-Based

Sensors

Soil Moisture Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Rain/Freeze Sensors

Fertigation Sensors

Others

Water Flow Meters

Others

By System Type

Weather-based

Sensor-based

By Application

Agricultural

Greenhouses

Open-fields

Non-Agricultural

Residential

Turf & Landscape

Golf Courses

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

