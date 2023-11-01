Serverless Architecture Market, Research Methodology, Comprehensive Insights and Forecast Report By 2032

The Global Serverless Architecture Market report, published by Report Ocean, offers an extensive analysis of the product and service industry, examining historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report provides a valuable resource for businesses looking to devise effective strategies for the years ahead, offering insights into organizational performance and the overall market in the previous year.

The research study places significant emphasis on conducting a supply-demand analysis, a critical factor in the industry. It utilizes 2022 as the base year, considering market data from 2017 to 2022 as historical data. By leveraging this historical data and identifying pertinent trends, the study forecasts the market’s future developments. The precise and analytical application of this historical data plays a crucial role in determining the market’s projected value.

In 2021, the global serverless architecture market size reached USD 5.6 billion, with an expected value of USD 28.8 billion by 2030. This growth demonstrates a substantial upward trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The market’s expansion is propelled by the growing shift from capital expenditures (CAPEX) to operating expenditures (OPEX) by eliminating the need to manage servers and reducing infrastructure costs.

Key market players featured in this report include:

Google LLC Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc. IBM Corporation Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation CA Technologies, Inc. Rackspace, Inc. Alibaba Group Holding Limited Nasuni Corporation TIBCO Software Inc. Platform9 Systems, Inc. Syncano, Inc. NTT Data Corporation Joyent Iron.io

The primary objective of this study is to define market sizes for different segments and countries in recent years and forecast values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to encompass both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries included in the study. Furthermore, the report provides detailed information about critical aspects, such as driving factors and challenges, that will shape the market’s future growth. It also includes information about available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest in, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segments of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Automation and Integration

Monitoring

API Management

Security

Analytics

Design and Consulting

Others

By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry:

BFSI

Telecommunication & IT

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year: 2017, 2019

Base year: 2021

Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

The target audience for the Global Serverless Architecture Market in this study includes:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the primary market trends and forces driving change? Who are the prominent market participants, and how do they occupy the market space? What characterizes the competitive environment within the market? What significant factors propel or impede market progress? Where do potential growth avenues lie within the market? How do regional and local market conditions and consumer preferences shape the landscape? What is the market’s scale and projected growth across various regions and nations? How do government regulations and policies influence the market’s trajectory?

Reasons to Buy:

Informed Decision-Making: Market research reports offer valuable insights into industry trends, consumer behavior, and competitive analysis. This information empowers businesses to make well-informed choices regarding product development, pricing strategies, and marketing campaigns. Competitive Edge: Market research reports, by identifying market gaps and opportunities, equip businesses with a competitive advantage. This advantage enables them to distinguish themselves from competitors and capture a larger market share. Industry Expertise: Prepared by industry specialists with an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, these reports present an impartial and objective view of the industry. This impartial perspective is invaluable for businesses seeking a deeper comprehension of the market. Time and Cost Efficiency: Conducting independent market research can be a time-consuming and costly endeavor. Purchasing market research reports provides a cost-effective and time-efficient way to access comprehensive and detailed market analyses. Risk Management: Market research reports aid in risk management for market entry, product development, and expansion. They furnish businesses with a thorough analysis of market trends, facilitating informed decisions that minimize risks and maximize returns.

