Fiber Optic Components Upcoming Peaks Market Size’s Projection to Reach New Heights

Fiber Optic Components Market is valued approximately USD 20.65 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Fiber optics component is a type of technology that is used to transfer information. These components include a variety of glass strings that are made up of glass cladding and glass core that offer a cost-effective option to the users. The growing internet penetration and data traffic, increasing deployment of data centers, coupled with the rising demand for bandwidth are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe.

For instance, as per Statista, there were approximately 4119 million internet users in 2019worldwide, and the amount rises and reached around 4901 million users by 2021. Accordingly, the rising number of internet users is bolstering the demand for fiber optic components, thus, in turn, accelerating the market growth in the near future. However, the threat to optical network security and high cost of installation, and the difficulty in installing in various terrains impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, increasing adoption of fiber optic components in the digital signage market and expansion of telecom infrastructure in developing economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Accelink Technologies Co. Ltd.

Oclaro Inc.

Acacia Communications, Inc.

EMCORE Corporation

Fujitsu Optical Components Limited

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Cables

Active Optical Cables

Amplifiers

Splitters

Connectors

Circulators

Transceivers

Others

By Data Rate

Less than 10Gbps

10 Gbps to 40Gbps

41 Gbps to 100Gbps

More than 100 Gbps

By Application

Distributed Sensing

Analytical and Medical Equipment

Lighting

Communications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

