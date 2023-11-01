Embedded Antenna Systems Sizing Tomorrow’s Success Anticipating Market Size’s Ascendancy

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Embedded Antenna Systems Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Embedded Antenna Systems Market is valued approximately USD 3,2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Embedded antennas are a variety of antenna that uses metamaterials for boosting the performance of small antenna systems. Embedded antenna systems are gaining huge traction in various end-use verticals such as consumer electronics, communication, healthcare, industrial, automotive, etc. to directly integrate necessary wireless capabilities.

The rising adoption of embedded antennas in IoT devices, rising trend of miniaturization in consumer electronics, growing demand for low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) in IoT applications, and development of the consumer electronics industry are the chief factors that are surging the global market demand. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, in 2019, the appliances and consumer electronics market in India was recorded with a revenue of USD 10.93 billion. Also, the amount is anticipated to grow and reach around USD 21.18 billion by 2025. Therefore, the flourishing growth of consumer electronics is fostering the demand for embedded antenna systems, which, in turn, accelerates market growth in the near future. However, the lack of a uniform frequency range for wireless applications and the growing popularity of virtual antenna systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the development of 5G and the growth of the emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Molex, LLC

Kyocera AVX Components Corporation

Linx Technologies

Antenova Ltd.

Yageo Corporation

Walsin Technology Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Airgain, Inc.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Antenna Type

PCB Trace Antenna

Chip Antenna

Patch Antenna

Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Antenna

Others

By Connectivity

GNSS/GPS

Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

Cellular

mmWave (5G)

LPWAn

RFID

UWB

Others

By End User

Consumer Electronics

Communication (Datacom & Telecom)

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

Key target audience are:

Business Owners and Executives:

Market research reports provide valuable insights and data to business owners and executives who are responsible for strategic decision-making.

They use the information to assess market opportunities, develop business strategies, and make informed choices regarding market entry, expansion, product development, and investments.

Marketing and Sales Professionals:

Market research reports help marketing and sales professionals understand customer preferences, market trends, and competitive landscape.

This information assists in developing effective marketing strategies, identifying target audiences, positioning products, and gaining a competitive advantage.

Product Development and Innovation Teams:

Market research reports provide valuable information on emerging trends, consumer needs, and gaps in the market.

Product development and innovation teams rely on these insights to develop new products or improve existing offerings that align with customer demands and market trends.

Investors and Financial Analysts: –

Investors and financial analysts use market research reports to assess the potential returns and risks associated with investments in a particular industry or market.

The reports provide insights into market growth, competitive landscape, key players, and investment opportunities.

Market Researchers and Consultants: –

Market research reports serve as a valuable resource for market researchers and consultants who require comprehensive and up-to-date information on specific industries or markets.

They rely on these reports to gather data, analyze market trends, and provide strategic recommendations to clients.

Government and Regulatory Authorities:

Market research reports can inform government bodies and regulatory authorities about industry trends, market dynamics, and the impact of regulations.

These reports help in formulating policies, assessing market competitiveness, and monitoring market conditions.

Academics and Researchers:

Market research reports provide a rich source of data and analysis for academic researchers studying market dynamics, industry trends, and consumer behavior.

They use these reports to support their research, validate hypotheses, and gain a broader understanding of specific markets.

