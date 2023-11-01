Wireless Router Navigating New Heights, The Future Trajectory of Market Size

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “Wireless Router Market 2023 Forecast to 2031 Analysis by Market Trends.” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

A wireless router is a device used by the internet service providers to connect their internet connectivity with the router and also performs the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to offer access to private computers or internet networks. The wireless router links a local connection to another local connection with the internet. The advent of IoT, increasing consumer demand for internet-enabled devices, rising need for bandwidth enterprises owing to digitization are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe.

For instance, according to Statista, in 2019, the total number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices was recorded at 7.6 billion, which are enabled with short-range technologies like Bluetooth and WiFi. Also, the amount is projected to increase at reached to 24.1 billion by 2030 around the world. Consequentially, the rising demand for IoT-connected devices is bolstering the demand for wireless routers, thus, in turn, fueling the market growth in the impending years. However, rising network security and complexities related to network management and growing usage of mobile broadband impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing internet traffic and growth of the emerging market is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

D-Link Corporation

Belkin International Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Limited

Netgear Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Limited

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Xiaomi Inc.

Mercury-PC

Edimax Technology Co. Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Embedded Antenna Systems Market Trends:

Miniaturization : The market is seeing a trend towards smaller and more compact embedded antenna systems to accommodate the shrinking form factors of modern electronic devices.

: The market is seeing a trend towards smaller and more compact embedded antenna systems to accommodate the shrinking form factors of modern electronic devices. 5G Integration : The advent of 5G technology is driving the demand for embedded antenna systems that can support high-frequency and high-bandwidth data transmission.

: The advent of 5G technology is driving the demand for embedded antenna systems that can support high-frequency and high-bandwidth data transmission. IoT Proliferation : The widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is increasing the need for embedded antennas that can provide reliable and efficient connectivity for a multitude of devices.

: The widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is increasing the need for embedded antennas that can provide reliable and efficient connectivity for a multitude of devices. Vehicular Communication : In the automotive industry, embedded antenna systems are being used for various applications, such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) communication, contributing to increased market demand.

: In the automotive industry, embedded antenna systems are being used for various applications, such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) communication, contributing to increased market demand. Smart Home and Consumer Electronics : Embedded antenna systems are crucial for smart home devices and consumer electronics, including smart TVs, IoT hubs, and Wi-Fi routers, enabling seamless connectivity.

: Embedded antenna systems are crucial for smart home devices and consumer electronics, including smart TVs, IoT hubs, and Wi-Fi routers, enabling seamless connectivity. Satellite Communication : The satellite communication industry is adopting embedded antenna systems for applications such as satellite phones, remote sensing, and tracking.

: The satellite communication industry is adopting embedded antenna systems for applications such as satellite phones, remote sensing, and tracking. Military and Defense : In the military and defense sector, embedded antenna systems are vital for secure and reliable communication in various applications, including drones, radar systems, and military vehicles.

: In the military and defense sector, embedded antenna systems are vital for secure and reliable communication in various applications, including drones, radar systems, and military vehicles. Customization and Multi-Band Support: Manufacturers are focusing on offering embedded antenna systems that can be customized for specific applications and support multiple frequency bands to meet diverse industry requirements.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Wifi Band

Single Band

Dual Band

Tri Band

By End-Users

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

