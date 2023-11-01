India Online Taxi Services Market: Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the India Online Taxi Services Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the India Online Taxi Services Market’ (Inclusive of a detailed Table of Contents, over 200 Tables & Figures, and graphical charts). – Encompasses Accurate Insights into the Market Situation before and after the COVID-19 Outbreak, categorized by Region.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of ‘India Online Taxi Services Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND20

The online taxi services market in India was valued at INR 29.75 Bn in FY 2019. Further, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.60% to reach a sales value of INR 61.59 Bn by 2024.

The online taxi service offers mobility services to customers via mobile platform connected through the Global Positioning System (GPS) or General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) system. Organized cab services were introduced in the Indian market with the launch of Mega Cabs services in 2000, and the market evolved from the car-ownership concept to the alternative of ride-sharing. Online taxi or radio taxi service providers in India operate either as aggregators or as radio cabs, based on their tracking feasibility.

Market Insights:

With the transition from the radio signals-based conventional tracking system to the GPS or GPRS-enabled system, the organized taxi market in India witnessed a momentous growth. In FY 2019, the organized taxi market held a share of ~11.5% of the total revenue generated by the overall taxi market in India.

Rise in smartphone penetration in India, improved availability of high-speed internet connectivity, increasing investments in the online taxi market by the foreign institutional investors (FII) and swelling disposable income are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. However, the imposition of goods and services tax (GST), shortage in the supply of online cab services as a consequence of the reduction in drivers incentives, surge in ride fares and extended wait-time for passengers, and the growing popularity of affordable ride-sharing services like SRide and Quick Ride are some of the factors impeding market growth. With the implementation of the new policy of the Indian government, that does not allow commercialization of ride-sharing services, the growth of the online taxi services market in India is expected to rebound.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND20

Competition Analysis:

The online taxi services market in India is mainly driven by two major players  ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola Cabs) and Uber India Systems Private Limited (Uber India). In FY 2019, Ola Cabs accounted for almost 72.44% of the total revenue generated by the online taxi services market in India, whereas, Uber India held a share of ~21.01%. Other players in the market include Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, Mega Cabs Private Limited and Carzonrent (India) Private Limited, and together they held ~6.55% of the overall market in FY 2019. The transition from the radio signal-based tracking system to GPS and GPRS-based tracking system was introduced by the market leader, ANI Technologies Private Limited. The company’s extensive geographical reach within India (152 cities), coupled with its wide range of services available for customers belonging to different income profiles has helped the company to fetch such a high market share. Large scale investments by big private equity firms on major players of the market and introduction of new customer-friendly features in their applications by the companies are anticipated to further accelerate their market growth.

Companies covered

ANI Technologies Private Limited

Carzonrent (India) Private Limited

Mega Cabs Private Limited

Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited

Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited

Uber India Systems Private Limited

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘India Online Taxi Services Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND20

Our customized report serves as a valuable resource for businesses and investors, facilitating informed strategic decisions through a comprehensive exploration of vital insights. These insights encompass market size, prevailing business trends, industry framework, market share analysis, and future market projections. What sets our report apart is its meticulous consideration of specific variables.

These variables encompass the COVID-19 containment status, meticulously examined recovery trends in the end-use market, and a detailed timeline for recovery during the years 2020 and 2021. This level of granularity ensures that our report provides a nuanced understanding of market dynamics in the wake of the pandemic, enabling stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape with enhanced precision.

Report Include:

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

For more information or any query mail at sales@reportocean.com

Each meticulously crafted Report Ocean report spans over 100+ pages, thoughtfully structured with precise tables, charts, and captivating narratives. These tailor-made reports deliver an extensive wealth of information about the market, characterized by a high degree of accuracy.

The report’s scope encompasses an array of critical aspects, including:

Micro and Macro Analysis: A comprehensive assessment of both micro and macroeconomic factors that influence the market’s dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: In-depth analysis of the competitive environment, identifying key players, their strategies, and market positioning.

Regional Dynamics: Examination of how regional variations impact market trends and opportunities.

Operational Landscape: Insight into the operational aspects of the market, including supply chains, distribution networks, and key stakeholders.

Legal Set-up and Regulatory Frameworks: Analysis of the legal and regulatory landscape, highlighting its influence on market dynamics.

Market Sizing and Structuring: Precise quantification and structural understanding of the market’s size and segments.

Profitability and Cost Analysis: Examination of profit margins and cost structures within the market.

Demographic Profiling and Addressable Market: Identification of key demographic segments and the market’s addressable potential.

Existing Marketing Strategies: Exploration of the marketing strategies currently deployed in the market.

Segmentation Analysis of Market: In-depth breakdown of market segments and their characteristics.

Best Practice and GAP Analysis: Examination of industry best practices and identification of gaps.

Leading Market Players and Benchmarking: Evaluation of the dominant market players and benchmarking against industry standards.

Future Market Trends and Opportunities: Insights into anticipated future trends and emerging opportunities within the market.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report) –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND20

The report provides a detailed qualitative analysis of the COVID-19 outbreak impact, encompassing the following aspects:

Market Structure Examination: Thorough investigation into how the market’s structure has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, including shifts in supply chains, demand patterns, and overall industry dynamics.

Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Challenges: Identification and assessment of how growth drivers, restraints, and challenges have been influenced by the pandemic, and their impact on market trends.

Emerging Product Trends and Market Opportunities: Exploration of new product trends that have emerged due to changing consumer behaviors and market dynamics, accompanied by opportunities these trends present.

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Comprehensive analysis using Porter’s Five Forces model to evaluate the market’s competitive landscape, highlighting factors like bargaining power of suppliers, buyers, competitive rivalry, threat of new entrants, and threat of substitutes.

Driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, and industry trends are covered in-depth. The report’s accuracy is reinforced by an effective SWOT analysis.

Factors Covered in the Report:

Major Strategic Developments: Coverage of significant market developments including R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and geographical expansion. Prominent industry players operating at both national and international levels are featured.

Key Market Features: Comprehensive assessment of crucial market elements such as revenue, capacity, price, production rate, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin. A thorough analysis of important market factors and their recent developments, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments, is documented.

Highlights & Approach: The report employs a range of analytical methodologies, including Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses, to deeply evaluate the leading market players and their industry standing. These techniques facilitate the examination of market player development.

Request a Sample PDF copy of this report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND20

Key Highlights from the India Online Taxi Services Market Report:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the India Online Taxi Services Market Industry – In this section, the report provides an overview of the India Online Taxi Services market, including its scope, key players, and market trends.

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on the India Online Taxi Services Market – An analysis of the economic factors influencing the India Online Taxi Services market, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Chapter 3: Market Competition among Industry Producers – This chapter delves into the competitive landscape of the India Online Taxi Services market, highlighting key players, their strategies, and market share.

Chapter 4: Productions, Revenue, and Value by Region – A breakdown of production, revenue, and value of the India Online Taxi Services market across different regions, offering insights into regional dynamics.

Chapter 5: Supplies, Consumption, Export, and Import Analysis – Examining supply and demand factors in the India Online Taxi Services market, including production, consumption, and trade data on a geographical basis.

Chapter 6: Price Trend and Product Type Analysis – Analyzing the price trends of different product types within the India Online Taxi Services market and their impact on market dynamics.

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application – Exploring the India Online Taxi Services market based on its applications, highlighting key areas of growth and opportunities.

Chapter 8: Pricing Analysis in the India Online Taxi Services Market – An in-depth look at pricing strategies employed in the India Online Taxi Services market, factors affecting pricing decisions, and their implications.

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers – Examining the supply chain dynamics, sourcing strategies, and relationships with downstream buyers in the India Online Taxi Services market.

Chapter 10: Strategies and Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders – Insights into the strategies and key policies adopted by distributors, suppliers, and traders in the India Online Taxi Services market.

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors – Analyzing the marketing strategies employed by key vendors in the India Online Taxi Services market to promote their products and capture market share.

Chapter 12: Analysis of Market Effect Factors – Exploring the factors that impact the India Online Taxi Services market, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and socio-economic trends.

Chapter 13: India Online Taxi Services Market Forecast – This section provides a forecast for the future of the India Online Taxi Services market, based on current trends and potential developments.

For a more comprehensive understanding, the report also offers chapter-by-chapter analysis and region-specific reports for North America, Europe, Asia, and more.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND20

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/