Taiwan prepared to respond to any Chinese attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has considered all the ways the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may take action against Taiwan and is prepared to respond to any scenario, MND Spokesperson Sun Li-fang (孫立方) said on Tuesday (Oct. 31).

Sun said the CCP is the most significant national security threat facing Taiwan, CNA reported. The spokesperson’s comments come after former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal claimed Beijing is considering launching an assault on Taiwan, following the Hamas surprise attack on Israel in early October.

The military meticulously analyzes information and keeps tabs on all potential actions the CCP might take, including surprise attacks and other forms of intimidation, Sun said. Various intelligence-gathering methods are used and response strategies are incorporated into emergency response protocols, he added.

In recent years, the CCP has intensified its threats against Taiwan through various means, including military intimidation, as seen during former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year and President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) trips abroad, Sun said.

MND intelligence officer Colonel Lo Cheng-yu (羅正宇) said that terrorism poses a significant threat to international security. The security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region are vital for global development and stability, he added.

The Taiwan military will continue to strengthen its self-defense capabilities in response to threats and cooperate with partners to enhance its deterrence capabilities, Lo said.

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng revealed on Oct. 12 that Taiwan has established a task force to identify lessons from the Hamas attack on Israel, per Reuters. "The initial (lesson) is that intelligence work is very important. With intelligence, many countermeasures can be made. A war can even be avoided," Chiu said.