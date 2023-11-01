Alexa
Taipei restaurant spotlights Saint Lucian cuisine

Diners at ABV Caribbean can enjoy Saint Lucian dishes until end of year

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/11/01 09:58
Traditional Saint Lucian dishes now available at ABV Caribbean restaurant in Taipei. (Saint Lucia Embassy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ABV Caribbean restaurant in Taipei has launched a two-month promotion of Saint Lucian cuisine in partnership with the Saint Lucia Embassy.

The special promotion begins Wednesday (Nov. 1) and ends Dec. 31. The restaurant partnered with the embassy to select which dishes to feature and how to best replicate the flavors of the island nation, per a Saint Lucia Embassy press release.

A menu was finally crafted that spotlighted Saint Lucia’s national dish, green fig and saltfish, as well as more traditional fare, including pigtail and red bean bouillon (a type of soup), daal (fried pastry with lentil filling), coconut cake, accra (puffed fried fish cakes), and stewed pork with cassava.

At a press conference on Tuesday (Oct. 30), Saint Lucia Ambassador Robert Lewis thanked Camilo Cheng, owner of the ABV Bar and Kitchen franchise, staff, and the chefs for bringing Saint Lucian cuisine to Taiwan.

Lewis said: “ABV must be commended for providing that useful and necessary bridge between the people of Saint Lucia and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

"We salute you for your contribution in helping to strengthen the people-to-people ties in our journey of making our peoples get to know each other in more significant and culturally beneficial ways.”

The eight dishes can be ordered individually, or can be enjoyed as a set to be shared among four diners at NT$2,380 (US$73.27).

Cheng began approaching embassies of Taiwan’s Caribbean allies in 2020 to recreate the rich flavors from these countries and help the public gain a better appreciation of the region’s peoples and cultures.

Over the past three years, “culinary months” promoting cuisines from Belize, Haiti, Saint Christopher and Nevis, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have led to certain dishes becoming permanent staples on the menu.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.
