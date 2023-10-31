France: Paris police open fire on Muslim woman at train station

A woman has suffered "life-threatening injuries" after police fired at her for making threats at a Paris train station.

The 38-year-old Muslim woman was completely veiled and shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Greatest"). She reportedly made threats that she would "blow herself up"

She also yelled "you are all going to die" to passengers on an RER train, according to Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

Nunez added that police had shot the woman after she refused to comply with police orders, and that she was not in possession of explosives at the time she was shot.

Probe launched into woman's behavior, response of officers

Two police officers then fired eight rounds at the woman, inflicting a life-threatening injury to her abdomen, the Paris prosecutor's office said. It had earlier said that one officer had fired only one shot.

Police in Paris have launched two investigations. One will probe the woman's actions, while another will determine whether the police's use of a firearm was justified.

A French government spokesman said that the woman had a previous conviction for threatening patrolling soldiers.

