Taipei International Travel Fair opens on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A press conference to announce the Taipei International Travel Fair took place on Tuesday (Oct. 31).

Scheduled for four consecutive days at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 (Nov. 3–6), the event will attract exhibitors from 104 different cities and countries. Additionally, a total of 1,300 booths will be staffed by representatives from tour agencies, hotels, airlines, amusement parks, and restaurants, per Next Apple.

More importantly, a number of discounts are available to visitors looking to travel in Taiwan and around the world. The organizer, the Taiwan Visitors Association, works with numerous travel agencies to offer deep discounts on hotels, hot springs, and travel packages.

Advance tickets for the travel fair are available through the ibon ticketing system, FamiPort, OK.go, Klook, KKday, and TaiTIX until Thursday (Nov. 2). Additionally, those who donate 250 c.c. of blood at any of the 17 donation centers operated by the Taipei Blood Center by Saturday (Nov. 4) can receive a free ticket.

Taiwan Visitors Association Chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭) said this was the first year the fair ran out of booths, with the first floor of the Nangang Exhibition Hall turned into a temporary exhibition area to meet extra demand. Yeh noted that the number of outbound tourists from January to August this year returned to 63% of that of the same period in 2019 before the epidemic, showing the willingness of Taiwanese to travel abroad.

Regent Hotel, Grand Hotel, Marriott Hotel, Evergreen Hotel, Grand Hyatt Taipei, and the Humble House Group are also launching various promotions. Additionally, seven major airlines (China Airlines, EVA Air, STARLUX, Tigerair Taiwan, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines, and Vietnam Airlines) are also offering special promotions and limited-time discount air tickets.