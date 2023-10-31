Former Hamas head says China eyeing similar attack on Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Khaled Mashal, the former head of Hamas, said in an interview last week that China saw the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel as "dazzling" and claimed that Beijing is now considering launching a similar assault on Taiwan.

In an interview with Egypt's Sada El-Balad that was aired on Oct. 26 and translated into English by Memri TV, Mashal said that the Palestinian organization Hamas seeks support from Arab communities in the West and cooperation with major powers such as China and Russia. Mashal claimed that Russia benefitted from the Hamas attack because it distracted the U.S. from the war in Ukraine.

The former Hamas leader purported that Beijing saw the Hamas assault on southern Israel as a "dazzling example." According to Mashal, the Hamas incursion into Israel will be "taught in military academies."

As for Beijing's response to the military action, Mashal said, "The Chinese are thinking of carrying out a plan for Taiwan." Mashal explained that they would seek to emulate the actions taken by the Al-Qassam Brigades in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

He concluded that the Arabs delivered a "master class" to the world.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, or Al-Qassam Brigades for short, is the military branch of Hamas and is headquartered in the Gaza Strip. The U.S. State Department designated Hamas as a foreign terrorist organization in October 1997.

On Oct. 7, Hamas forces launched a surprise attack on military installations and settlements in areas of Israel bordering the Gaza Strip and according to Israel, they killed 1,400 people, per Jerusalem Post. In addition, Hamas forces reportedly kidnapped 200 Israelis and dual nationals.

According to the Gaza health ministry, over 8,000 residents of the Palestinian enclave have died since Israel launched retaliatory attacks in response to the Oct. 7 raids, reported CNBC. UNICEF officials stated in a U.N. Security Council emergency meeting that "more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza every day."