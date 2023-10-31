Photo of the Day: Mini-Sadako emerges from well in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos and video of a toddler dressed up as the main antagonist from the Japanese horror film "Ring" emerging from a glowing well quickly went viral over the weekend.

The girl's father, blogger Muxi, posted photos and a video of the costume on his Instagram 沐沐沐希 - Aberly on Saturday (Oct. 28). He said the girl had also drawn attention last year for being dressed as the clown from the horror film "It" in a gutter.

Muxi said this year, the girl was playing Sadako Yamamura, the ghost from "Ring" who crawls out of a well. The girl wore a white dress in a cart that looked like a mossy stone well with two videotapes on top.

The girl yawned and did not seem scared as she was pushed by her mother, who also wore a white dress and had long black hair covering her face, like Sadako.

In the caption of one series of still photographs, Muxi wrote "Many people recognize me as last year's sewer clown. Thank you for the support so Dad can continue to feed me."

In a caption for another series of photos, she wrote, "I'm sorry for causing pedestrian traffic jams every year. Charm is something that even I can't control."

Muxi told Taiwan News the video was taken on Saturday (Oct. 28) during a Halloween event in New Taipei City's Fuzhong Shopping Area that featured over 140 groups. He said that he fashioned the well out of a discarded oil drum.