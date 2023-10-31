Win an iPhone 15 and more with e-tickets for Taiwan's forest parks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those purchasing electronic admission tickets to picturesque national forest creation areas in Taiwan not only gain entry to its natural wonders but also stand a chance to win fabulous prizes, including an iPhone 15.

From breathtaking Alishan to the tropical paradise of Kenting, adventure-seekers and nature enthusiasts can visit these beautiful forest parks via e-tickets available on the event website. Plus, every e-ticket purchase opens the door to a raffle, where you could win an iPhone 15 Pro, Marshall Bluetooth speakers, Coleman LED camping lanterns, The North Face backpacks, and Nordisk mugs.

To be eligible for this fantastic opportunity, make sure to redeem your e-passes during the event period, which runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, said the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency (FNCA).

Taiwan boasts an abundance of natural beauty, with 19 national forest recreation areas waiting to be explored. Among these, Alishan in central Taiwan has gained immense popularity among travelers for its stunning landscapes and serene ambiance.

For a hassle-free experience, the forestry agency has collaborated with the Alishan National Scenic Area Headquarters to introduce package bus tours that not only take visitors to the Alishan forest park but also other tourist hotspots in Chiayi County. For international visitors, some tours come with English guides to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey.

For detailed information about these enchanting forest parks and the available trip options, be sure to visit the event website. Don't miss out on the opportunity to explore Taiwan's natural wonders.