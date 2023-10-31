Terry Gou, wife sign presidential campaign endorsement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and his wife Delia Tseng (曾馨瑩) showed up at a campaign office in Taipei City Tuesday (Oct. 31) to sign endorsements for his presidential campaign.

As an independent candidate, Gou needs to submit 289,667 valid signatures from the public to the Central Election Commission (CEC) if he wants to appear on the ballot for the Jan. 13, 2024 election. The deadline for handing over the endorsements is Thursday (Nov. 2), which will be followed by a review of the validity of the signatures.

Gou called on his supporters to sign the endorsement, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. He also insisted he would stay in the race until the end with his running mate, actress Tammy Lai (賴佩霞), who announced on Oct. 19 that she had given up her United States citizenship to qualify for registration.

Gou is fourth and last in most opinion polls, while he was not involved in efforts by the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) to join forces. Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) is first in most surveys, often 10% ahead of his closest rival.