Taiwan's Yu Shan amphibious transport ship to make public debut

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Yu Shan landing platform dock, the Ta Chiang corvette, and a new fast patrol boat will be making their public debut at Kaohsiung’s Sin Pin Pier on Nov. 11, the Navy announced on Tuesday (Oct. 31).

The Yu Shan will have four areas on display, including the dry dock (featuring four AAV7 amphibious assault vehicles), field hospital, flight deck (with an S-70C anti-submarine helicopter), and the bridge, the Navy said, per CNA. The Ta Chiang will showcase various missiles, close-in weapons systems, and radar, along with the bridge.

Meanwhile, the fast patrol boat will be equipped with four domestically-produced naval mines.

Aside from the ships, the special exhibition will have an M109 assault boat, dual-mounted Stinger missiles, a Humvee, a sniper rifle, and a model of the Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile on display. The event will also feature the Albatross II drone, Cardinal III unmanned aircraft system, and a loitering munition. The military’s martial arts teams and drum corps will perform as well.

The Navy said visitors must bring their ID, driver's license, or health insurance cards. Children under 14 who do not have any identification card may enter the event if accompanied by a family member.

Foreign spouses or caregivers, including Chinese nationals, who have not obtained a national ID card should be accompanied by their Taiwanese spouse or care recipient and should present their ID card or personal residence permit for verification.

Foreign nationals, including journalists, will not be allowed to enter unless they have obtained prior approval. On-site applications will not be accepted.