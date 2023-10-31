Taiwan HSR to charge 50% penalty for early bird tickets with no ID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) said Tuesday (Oct. 31) it is launching a new registration system and starting in December, a stiff new penalty will be imposed on early bird ticket purchasers who fail to present the correct ID.

In a press release on Tuesday THSRC said that to protect the interests of passengers who purchase its early bird discount, early bird sales for Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) trains will be moved to an online registration system that requires an ID number or passport number. Each early bird ticket can only be used by the person who matches the identification information provided when it was purchased.

Starting Dec. 1, early bird discount tickets will be marked with the last five digits of the passenger's ID card number or passport number. Passengers holding these tickets must carry their original identification document that matches the number registered during the purchase.

If a passenger fails to present valid identification, they will be treated as "riding without a ticket," and an additional 50% fare will be charged.

If a passenger loses an early bird ticket before the train's departure, they can take their identification documents to any station's ticket counter to report the loss. After verifying the reservation information matches that of the registration system, a replacement ticket can be issued. Each ticket can be replaced once for NT$30.

According to THSRC, after the registration system for the early bird discount is implemented, early bird discount tickets will no longer be available for purchase at station ticket counters or vending machines. Passengers who wish to purchase these tickets will need to use the THSR online booking system, the T Express Mobile Ticketing Service app, or purchase through participating convenience stores.

Early bird discount ticket sales under the new registration system and rules will begin on Nov. 3 for trains that run on Dec.1 and later.

Since the introduction of its early bird discount in 2011, THSR has provided discounted fares during off-peak hours. Currently, the program offers discounts of 35%, 20%, and 10% off the price of standard trains. For more information about the THSR's early bird discount, visit its official Early Bird website.