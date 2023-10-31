Montana governor calls for closer cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Tuesday (Oct. 31) pushed for closer cooperation between Taiwan and his state in trending industries.

“While agriculture surely remains the bedrock of our trade relationship with Taiwan, we are also seeing rapid growth in other industries like education, bioscience, and photonics,” Gianforte said during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education have been partially funding two programs in the state, he said.

One is a program at the University of Montana’s Mansfield Center, which begins early next year, focused on expanding the Mandarin program for both Montana high school and college students, Gianforte said. The other is between Montana Tech and Minghsin University of Science and Technology, which facilitates short-term exchanges related to international business, “particularly as it relates to the semiconductor workforce,” he said.

Concerning bioscience, Montana is “tip of the spear for cutting-edge research,” the governor said. The state also has one of the highest per capita concentrations of optics, photonics, and quantum computing companies in the U.S., he added. Gianforte stressed the increasing importance of photonics, saying that “Taiwan is a key partner” in developing this industry in Montana.

Montana has shared a strong bond with Taiwan since establishing sister-city ties in 1985, Gianforte said. “This bond has been forged through trade and educational exchanges and our shared values of freedom and free enterprise,” he said.

By reopening the Montana Asia trade office in Taipei in 2021, there will be “new opportunities for Montanans and the people of Taiwan,” he said. The governor added he was “filled with optimism” about the future of Montana and Taiwan together and “excited about the possible extensions of our relationship.”

Gianforte arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (Oct. 29) for a six-day trip to explore new areas for bilateral cooperation and hold talks with Taiwan government officials. He will also oversee the inking of a Taiwan-Montana education cooperation agreement and a pact between the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei and the Montana Department of Commerce, which will serve to bolster cooperation in education and trade.

Taiwan is one of Montana’s top 10 trading partners, according to a Montana state government press release.