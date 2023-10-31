Alexa
Thailand expands visa waiver to visitors from Taiwan

Waiver valid until May 2024

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/31 15:10
Taiwanese travelers will benefit from a visa waiver for Thailand until May 2024. (Facebook, TAT Krabi Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers from Taiwan will not need a visa to visit Thailand from November until May 2024, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 31).

The change is part of a campaign by the new Thai government to help the local tourism sector recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, Thailand attracted 39.9 million visitors, while the government hopes for 28 million foreign tourists in 2023.

In September, the government announced visa waivers for visitors from China and Kazakhstan until the end of Feb. 2024. Russian travelers would see their maximum length of stay extended from 30 days to 90 days, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said as he met President Vladimir Putin in China.

On Tuesday, Reuters quoted a government spokesperson saying travelers from India and Taiwan would benefit from a visa waiver until next May, all during the current high season. Since Thailand’s post-COVID reopening in 2022, India has been one of the largest sources of visitors.

Under the existing system, travelers from Taiwan have to fill out a form for a visa on arrival and pay 2,000 baht (NT$1,800, US$55.5), or apply for a visa from the Thai trade office before setting out on their trip.
