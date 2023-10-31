Taiwan politicians dress up for Halloween

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Many Taiwanese politicians from across the political spectrum have donned costumes to join their supporters in celebrating Halloween over the weekend.

With Taiwan's 2024 presidential election nearing and the popularity of Halloween, many prominent politicians and candidates decked themselves out in various Halloween costumes. Some sought a regal theme as kings and princesses, others went with traditional tropes such as witches and vampires, and two mayors dressed as variants of the Zoro character.



Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai dressed as witch on Oct. 17. (CNA photo)

On Oct. 17, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) promoted his city's Halloween parade at Kaohsiung City Hall that afternoon and came dressed as a witch, per CNA. According to CNA, Chen appeared in costume a second time on Saturday (Oct. 28) dressed as Zoro to promote the same event.



Chen seen on Saturday dressed as Zoro. (CNA photo)

Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) also got an early headstart on the Halloween festivities by dressing as King Arthur for a kindergarten charity event in Taipei on Oct. 21. Hou was joined by KMT Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) at the event, which drew more than 2,000 attendees with many children dressed as cartoon characters and included a "Grand Princess Parade," reported EBC News.



Hou dressed as King Arthur on Oct. 21. (EBC News screenshot)

On Sunday (Oct. 29), Taiwan Vice President and DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) transformed into "Prince William" at a Halloween-themed parent-child event. The event was hosted by Lin Chih-chieh (林志潔), a DPP candidate seeking a Hsinchu City legislative seat, reported CNA.



Lai dressed as a prince on Sunday. (CNA photo)​​​​​​

Independent presidential candidate Terry Gou’s (郭台銘) running mate Tammy Darshana Lai (賴佩霞) appeared at a signature drive on Saturday dressed as the comedy legend Charlie Chaplin, reported Liberty Times. She also participated in the annual Tianmu Halloween Festival at the Tianmu Sports Park, where she distributed candies and interacted with the public to garner support.



Lai dressed as Charlie Chaplin on Saturday. (Terry Gou campaign office photo)

Chiang on Saturday also appeared at the Taipei Sports Park to participate in the Tianmu Halloween Festival, reported Yahoo. For his costume, Chiang donned a bright green wig and flailed plastic swords to play the character Roronoa Zoro from the Japanese anime series "One Piece," the live-action version of which is currently popular on Netflix.



Chiang dressed as Roronoa Zoro on Saturday. (CNA photo)

KMT New Taipei Deputy Mayor Liu Ho-jan (劉和然) on Saturday attended the "What the Hell is Going on in Fuzhong" Halloween event, a costume parade in the Fuzhong Shopping Area that featured over 140 groups. Liu dressed as Dracula and handed out candies to children at the scene.



Liu hands out candy dressed as Dracula on Saturday. (CNA photo)



Lai hugged by her daughters. (Terry Gou campaign office photo)



Chiang poses with swords on Saturday. (CNA photo)