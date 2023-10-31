Alexa
Taiwan ships additional emergency vehicles to Ukraine

38 emergency vehicles have departed Taichung Port

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/31 11:42
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A second shipment of emergency vehicles, organized in part by Changhua entrepreneur Pai Tsan-jung (白璨榮), departed Taichung Port on Friday (Oct. 27).

The delivery, which also includes supplies such as diapers and medical equipment, is expected to arrive in Poland 50 days later and will be handed over to Ukraine, CNA reported.

Pai collaborated with fire departments in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taichung City, Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Fire Agency, Taiwan Power Company, the National Airborne Service and other organizations. He was able to amass 103 emergency vehicles for Ukraine. Of those, 43 are ambulances and 60 are firetrucks

An initial batch of 48 vehicles, including over 10 four-wheel-drive cars intended for navigating rough terrain, were shipped out in July and arrived in September. A handover ceremony was held on Sept. 19 in Gdansk, Poland, in cooperation with the Polish Center for International Aid and the Taiwan Association of Community Advancement. The remaining vehicles will be delivered in November.

Pai previously said that as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, Taiwan cannot stop its humanitarian assistance. The businessperson said he intends to show Ukraine it can count on Taiwan.
war in Ukraine
emergency vehicles
medical supplies
Pai Tsan-jung
emergency relief
Taiwan donation

