Taipei takes step toward carbon neutrality with solar-powered mobile toilet van

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei on Monday (Oct. 30) marked a milestone in its journey towards carbon neutrality by 2050 with a solar-powered mobile toilet van, the first of its kind in Taiwan.

Equipped with 156 photovoltaic cells on its roof, the mobile toilet van has the capacity to generate 3,600 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity annually. This energy production results in a reduction of approximately 1.8 tons of carbon emissions each year, according to the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The inspiration for this eco-friendly design was drawn from buses in Singapore and Hong Kong that utilize solar panels for power generation, said DEP Commissioner Wu Sheng-chung (吳盛忠). This move highlights Taipei's dedication to not only enhancing energy conservation but also embracing distributed energy solutions such as integrating solar panels on buildings and vehicle tops.

Utilizing green energy as its primary power source brings a host of benefits, including a notable reduction in vehicle exhaust emissions and noise when the van is in idle mode. Additionally, this innovative vehicle serves a dual purpose as a temporary mobile phone charging station, using surplus electricity generated by its solar panels.

The solar-powered mobile toilet van is slated for rental at largescale events, and more units are expected to join the fleet in the future. Equipped with a lithium iron phosphate battery, it can supply electricity for an additional six hours even in limited sunlight, ensuring uninterrupted service.



Taipei launches solar-powered mobile toilet van. (Department of Environmental Protection photos)