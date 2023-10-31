Turkish envoy hopeful for enhanced cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are many potential areas of cooperation between Taiwan and Turkey, Turkish Envoy Muhammed Berdibek said at a celebration on Monday (Oct. 30) marking a century since the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

Green energy, electric vehicles, and smart city projects would be the most promising fields to deepen the partnership, Berdibek said. Turkish business delegations are resuming their interest in Taiwan, he said in a speech.

Bilateral trade volume reached US$2 billion (NT$64.74 billion) in 2022, while Taiwan is one of the biggest machine tool suppliers to Turkey, the representative said. He pointed out that investments from Taiwan to Turkey have now reached US$3 billion.

Many Taiwan companies “have noticed Turkey's potential,” Berdibek said, as demonstrated by increased investment from enterprises including TECO, Taiwan Cement, YC Inox, Evergreen Marine, CSRC, and Kymco.

Additionally, cultural and tourist exchanges between the countries have surged, Berdibek said. There are currently 170 Turkish students studying in Taiwan, he added.

Taiwanese visitors to Turkey are on the rise, he said, with three cargo flights per week and daily passenger flights between Istanbul and Taipei — soon to be increased to 10.

The representative said he was grateful to Taiwan for “showing their sympathy and solid support” following the earthquakes that struck the nation in February. “Every time when I recall Taiwanese generosity, I am really touched at what you have done for us,” he said.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Remus Li-Kuo Chen (陳立國) said the friendship between Taiwan and Turkey “is solid and has withstood the test of many challenges.” He added that it has been 30 years since the establishment of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara and the Turkish Trade Office in Taipei.

With regard to future bilateral cooperation, Chen said there is great potential in green energy, circular economy, and technology. “Looking ahead, I am confident that our mutually beneficial relationship will continue to deepen,” he said.

The Republic of Turkeywas founded on Oct. 29, 1923, by the nation’s first president, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.