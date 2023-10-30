Alexa
Man fined NT$15,000 for going beyond cordon at north Taiwan beach

Two spotted paddling outside Dawulun cordon, one beachgoer identified

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/30 20:28
The pair paddle outside the cordon on Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A beachgoer has been fined NT$15,000 (US$463) after taking his stand-up paddle board outside the safety cordon at Keelung’s Dawulun Beach.

The Taipei man surnamed Cheng (程) was fined after city security cameras showed him and one other beachgoer outside the cordon on Thursday (Oct. 26), per CNA. Authorities are yet to identify the other individual.

In August three people drowned at the beach in one week. Following the drownings, the beach was closed for a week and the safety cordon was placed 45 meters closer to the shoreline.

After the drownings, oceanographer Hu Jianhua (胡健驊) said that rip tides could be very strong at the beach. He added that the topography of Dawulun Beach changes frequently, and this can affect the strength of rip tides that occur there.
Dawulun Beach
Taiwan drowning rate
stand up paddle boarding
Keelung

