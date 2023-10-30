Defense ministry confirms New Taipei Naval base hardened against nuclear electromagnetic pulse attack

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) has confirmed the Navy has hardened bases against a High-Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse (HEMP) attack but denied that a new base had been specifically built for this purpose.

As part of preparations for an invasion of Taiwan, there are concerns that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) could detonate nuclear weapons at high altitudes, instantly paralyzing all electronic equipment and hampering efforts by the military to defend the country. On Monday (Oct. 30), RW News cited sources familiar with the matter as saying the Navy has already completed a base in New Taipei City's Sanzhi District that can withstand HEMP attacks.

The base is reportedly called "Gangping Camp" and affiliated with the Haifeng Brigade, the Navy's motorized land-based anti-ship missile unit. It mainly uses domestically developed land-based Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missiles as its primary armaments, but will later also include land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

A key component of the HEMP defenses in the Gangping Camp is the shielding room. It is designed and constructed according to U.S. military nuclear protection standards and comprises a complete six-sided double-layer zinc-plated steel wall structure.

This structure combines outer steel beams and steel columns to block HEMP radiation electromagnetic waves, reducing their force from as high as 50,000 volts per meter to 5 volts per meter. Navy sources were cited as saying the shield room has a complete ship monitoring system for the waters surrounding northern Taiwan, as well as a fire control center for shore-based anti-shp missiles.

If China was to launch a HEMP attack, the base in Sanzhi would probably still be able to command the launch of Hsiung Feng II and Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile launchers in northern coastal areas, as well as shore-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles. The firing of such missiles would prevent PLA Navy (PLAN) ships from entering the northern and northeastern waters of the Taiwan Strait.

When asked to confirm that a new base has been built in Sanzhi District to withstand a HEMP attack, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) on Monday (Oct. 30) said the work was part of an ongoing project, reported Liberty Times.

Chiu said the improvements are focused on enhancing capabilities and making improvements in terms of engineering. However, Chiu stressed that these are improvements being made to existing facilities rather than as part of a project for a new facility.

Currently, the Heng Shan Military Command Center under Dazhi in Taipei's Zhongshan District, the Air Force Combatant Command, Chiashan Air Force Base, and the Shizishan facility at Chihhang Air Base all reportedly have implemented shielding projects against HEMP. Other military bases have only built electromagnetic pulse (EMP) defense capabilities.