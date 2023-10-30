Harrowing Halloween photos taken across Greater Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People of all ages took advantage of mild fall weather conditions to attend a myriad of Halloween costume events across Greater Taipei over the weekend.

As part of the 15th annual Tianmu Halloween Festival, children went trick or treating at 250 participating stores throughout the day on Saturday (Oct. 28). As part of its "What the Hell is Going on in Fuzhong" Halloween event, a costume parade in the Fuzhong Shopping Area was held Saturday afternoon that featured over 140 groups, according to the New Taipei City Government.

On Saturday night, many adults gathered outside bars on Xingya Road in Taipei's Xinyi District to show off their creative costumes. In MAJI Square in Taipei's Zhongshan District, there were at least two costume contests held at local bars, drawing throngs of revelers sporting a plethora of outfits from John Wick to Barbie.

On Sunday afternoon (Oct. 29) migrant workers dressed as ghosts outside Taipei Main Station called for an end to the labor broker system. The event, called "No Treat Only Trick," was launched by the Taiwan International Workers' Association (TIWA) and the protestors dressed as ghosts to symbolize the "broker ghosts" who organizers said, "suck the blood and sweat of migrant workers in the human world."

Taipei City, Shilin District - Tianmu



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)

Taipei City, Xinyi District - near Taipei City Hall MRT station



(Taiwan News, Aimi Otani photo)



(Taiwan News, Aimi Otani photo)

Taipei City, Zhongshan District - MAJI Square





(Taiwan News, Keoni Everington photo)



(Taiwan News, Keoni Everington photo)

New Taipei City, Banqiao District - Fuzhong Shopping Area



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)

Taipei City, Zhongzheng District - Taipei Main Station



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)