Taiwan hails outgoing Japan representative's contributions to bilateral ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Oct. 30) awarded the Order of Brilliant Star with Grand Cordon to outgoing Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA) head Izumi Hiroyasu for his contributions to Taiwan-Japan relations.

Tsai said that Taiwan and Japan have proven to the world that the two countries can face global challenges together and contribute to regional prosperity based on shared democratic values, according to the Presidential Office. The president thanked Izumi for setting new milestones in bilateral relations during his tenure and said she was hopeful for deeper ties in the future.

Under Izumi, Taiwan and Japan expanded their cooperation in public health, energy security, disaster prevention and rescue, and other areas via the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, Tsai said. The fruitful friendship will remain in the hearts of the people of Taiwan and Japan, she added.

The JTEA head said that during his four years in Taiwan, he received assistance from economic, and cultural sectors, and the Taiwan government. There were many candid exchanges and work was enjoyable, he said.

Izumi said developments such as the restructuring of global supply chains, the COVID-19 crisis, and the situation in Ukraine had broadened and deepened international awareness of Taiwan. Taiwan has become a part of the world, which is a significant diplomatic achievement made possible by Tsai’s efforts, he said.

Former Ambassador to Peru Katayama Kazuyuki is said to replace Izumi as director of JTEA.